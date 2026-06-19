BMW iX3 raises the bar for premium EVs

The first widely successful Chinese-made electric sport utility vehicle (electric SUV) in Singapore was, somewhat surprisingly, a BMW. The original iX3 of 2021 proved to be a success and remains a common sight on our roads today. Its successor, however, now arrives from Hungary, entering an overcrowded market and a local audience that is more willing than ever to consider unfamiliar brands.

While conventional carmakers tend to play it safe by gently evolving their models, BMW went for a total makeover with the iX3. It is vastly different from its predecessor – and nearly every other BMW built in the last two decades – shaking up everything from the overall appearance to the underlying battery technology and digital cockpit layout.

Much like what Porsche did with the Macan, the electric iX3 shares nothing with the current combustion-powered X3, beyond two-thirds of the name. In contrast, the previous-generation car was basically the contemporary X3 with the combustion-engine powertrain replaced with electric vehicle (EV) components.

Even against its class rivals – everything from the Audi Q6 to the Zeekr 7X – the EV tech on board the new iX3 is remarkable. At over 100kWh, the battery capacity is about the same as the others’ , but the cells are more energy-dense than before , with clever programming that helps the iX3 to be more efficient – enough to claim a maximum range of over 800km on a full charge – nearly 200km more than the norm.

That said, with the air-conditioning working hard to keep occupants cool at the cost of operating range, the test car never got close to the promised range. Based on the trip computer’s projection during the multi-day test drive, the car would run out of charge by 580km – which is still comfortably more than most comparable EVs tested in recent memory.

Helping to eke out more range is BMW’s regenerative braking capabilities. The electric motors handle most of that work while recovering energy for the batteries, with the conventional friction brake system stepping in only when needed. Feedback from the pedal is meaty and consistent, so there is no way to tell if friction or the electric motors are doing the job.

In adaptive mode, the car intelligently modulates its braking effort based on traffic conditions. Under most driving situations, it will glide smoothly to a complete halt without the driver having to touch the brake pedal. It is a refined alternative to the one-pedal driving mode in some EVs, which often leads to a choppy ride when the driver eases the accelerator pedal because of over-enthusiastic motor braking.

Rated at 400kW, the iX3 can be recharged almost twice as quickly as other European SUVs, although there are very few chargers in Singapore capable of delivering electrons at that rate.

As electric SUVs go, the iX3 is more engaging to drive than most. From behind the wheel, it proves to be direct and accurate; you can place the tyre on the lane-marking edge with effortless precision. This sense of confidence only increases with speed – which this dual-motor EV has plenty of, as reflected by its sportscar-matching 4.9-second 0kmh to 100kmh timing. On expressways, its surefootedness more than compensates for the slightly firm ride at lower speeds.

There are various assistants to take over some of the driving duties, including adaptive cruise control, which comes as standard, and optional features like the ability to park itself using the smartphone app. The remote self-parking feature, while competent, is not incisive and quick enough to spot a space and manoeuvre itself into it to be truly useful in daily driving.

BMW’s unconventional steering wheel design and clever digital cockpit debut in the iX3. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

The electric iX3’s cabin is more spacious than the non-electric X3’s. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Otherwise, there is a strong sense of driver focus in the cockpit presentation, including a display that shows the motor speed. This is more a nostalgic nod to the brand’s glory days of buttery-smooth six-cylinder engines than serving any practical purpose, since there are no gear changes to make.

The tachometer and other driving-related information, like the steering angle and battery temperature, are projected across the entire base of the windscreen. The screen can also be customised by dragging and dropping the icons, or toggled by clicking buttons on the steering wheel. Known as BMW Panoramic Vision, this is the brand’s latest infotainment interface, and the other major innovation debuting with the iX3.

This full-width digital ribbon is complemented by an angular central touchscreen, which has an intuitive menu interface, and well-judged physical switches on the centre console for frequently used functions.

Then, there is the deeply unconventional two-spoke steering wheel. Rather than extending horizontally, the spokes are oriented vertically and finished in eye-catching matt silver. It looks more at home at the helm of a steampunk pirate ship than in a premium family SUV.

BMW can use such an unusual arrangement because there is no instrument cluster directly behind the steering wheel. Functionally, the design does make it momentarily hard to judge whether the front wheels are pointing straight after a few rapid twirls, such as when navigating into a tight parking spot. For those who prefer something more conventional, there is an alternative design in which the spokes extend diagonally downwards.

After the funky steering, the rest of the iX3’s cabin is less radical, fulfilling its role as a premium family SUV. It is more spacious than the petrol-powered X3, especially for the third passenger on the broad rear bench – the EV’s extra 32mm of wheelbase over the X3 comes into play here – and the completely flat floor and the rear air-con vent console are far less intrusive. However, the iX3’s 510-litre boot is smaller than the X3’s by 50 litres, although it is usefully square and wide.

Much like the latest petrol-powered X3, the materials and switches used in iX3 feel slightly less robust and premium than those of its predecessor. Maybe it is from trying to shave a few grams in the name of energy efficiency, but BMW traditionalists will notice the difference.

Otherwise, by just about every measurable metric, the iX3 feels like a car that is more than a generation ahead of its predecessor and leaves its continental rivals trailing behind in range and dynamics. The real challenge now lies not in out-driving the old guard, but in fending off the assault from the ultra-competitive Chinese carmakers that did not even exist here five years ago.

The latest iX3 arrives at a time when the market is overheated with electric options. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

BMW iX3 50 xDrive

Price: $387,888 with certificate of entitlement (COE)

Motor: Asynchronous front and synchronous rear with 108.7kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed, all-wheel drive

Power: 345kW

Torque: 645Nm

0-100kmh: 4.9 seconds

Top speed: 210kmh

Power consumption: 17.9kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 400kW DC

Range: 805km

Agents: Performance Motors; Eurokars Auto

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

Audi Q6 edition 1 e-tron quattro ($470,999 with COE)

The dual-motor Audi Q6, which feels and looks expensive, is the iX3’s closest rival in size and form. While Audi’s maiden electric SUV, the e-tron 55 of 2020, was pricier than the iX3 of its time, the Q6 now also comes in single-motor form and the price starts at $384,999 with COE.

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance ($313,999 with COE before applicable discounts)

EVs like the Zeekr 7X are causing a headache for legacy premium brands like BMW. The handling is not quite as engaging as the iX3’s, but the top-of-the-line Performance version does pack far more power and pace (475kW, 0kmh to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds) and features, while comfortably undercutting the BMW in price.

BMW X3 M50 xDrive ($478,888 with COE)

Representing the more traditional branch of BMW is the petrol-powered X3. In M50 xDrive form, the 3-litre turbocharged hot rod reaches 100kmh from rest 0.3 seconds faster than than the electric iX3. The digital interface can feel a bit too conventional without the snazzy Panoramic Vision of the EV.