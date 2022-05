SINGAPORE - The Italjet Dragster 200 does not have a hook in its cockpit to secure your takeaway kopi or kaya toast. Its sleek mirrors lack coverage and the underseat stowage barely fits a pair of gloves and mobile phone.

The rear passenger seat is slightly bigger than an adult's outstretched fingers. Riding two-up on long hauls can be a limb-aching experience for the pillion rider.