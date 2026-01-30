Bentley Supersports in action, super-quick EV chargers at Great World, Puma x McLaren merchandise

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Supersports: Full Send is a film by American rallycross and stunt driver Travis Pastrana and Bentley.

Watch Bentley Supersports short film

Keen to demonstrate the agility of its Supersports, which is an extreme version of its elegant Continental GT, Bentley has partnered American rallycross and stunt driver Travis Pastrana to show what the car can do.

The Supersports is the first two-wheel-drive model in the modern Bentley Continental GT era, featuring more extreme aerodynamics and lightweight carbon fibre.

Hosted on Bentley Motors’ YouTube channel, Supersports: Full Send is a short film featuring the 657hp grand tourer drifting in extreme angles and smoking its rear tyres at the Bentley headquarters in Crewe, England.

The driver – who is known for Gymkhana, a series of high-adrenaline videos showing cars performing automotive stunts with incredible precision – worked with Bentley in September 2025 to create the film.

The car is a pre-production unit. Other than a hydraulic handbrake mounted near the steering wheel and a software tweak – to allow the driver to apply both brake and throttle for dramatic burnouts – the car is no different from the model that customers buy.

Production of the Supersports will start in the last quarter of 2026 and just 500 units will be made. All are said to have been sold to markets including Britain, Australia, Japan and Malaysia.

Watch Supersports: Full Send at str.sg/E3tg

Speediest EV chargers in Singapore at Great World

High-speed EV chargers at Great World can add up to 451km of range in 10 minutes. PHOTO: ALLGREEN MALLS AND GREAT CHARGE

Some 20 ultra-high-speed direct current (DC) electric vehicle (EV) charging points are now located at mixed-used development Great World in the River Valley area.

Rated at 480kW, a 10-minute charge can add as much as 451km of driving range to the Xpeng G6. The Chinese EV is among the few models around that can be charged at such a high speed.

Besides the 480kW charging points, the property has 12 DC points rated at 180kW and 23 AC (alternating current) points rated at 22kW.

Actual charging speed is limited by the EV’s specification. For example, the maximum charging speeds for a BYD Sealion 7 Category A are 7kW AC and 110kW DC.

Operated by Great Charge, which is part of Allgreen Malls, the charging points are located at the office, East and West lobby carparks, which are connected to the shopping centre.

Great Charge also operates chargers at Pasir Ris Mall. The charging rates are 60 cents a kWh for DC and 54.5 cents a kWh for AC for the Great World and Pasir Ris locations. Prices include the goods and services tax. Until March 31, charging sessions that cost $20 or more will earn $1.50 in parking credit.

The 480kW charging points are from Chinese technological company Huawei, which is also providing similarly quick chargers in Temasek Polytechnic in Tampines, due to be ready in the coming weeks.

Dress like an F1 champ

Puma will be supplying apparel to McLaren Racing under a multi-year global partnership. PHOTO: PUMA

Fans of McLaren Formula One Team can now pick up streetwear and other lifestyle pieces from P uma .

This follows a global, multi-year partnership between McLaren Racing and the sportswear company. The deal covers not only the F1 team, but also McLaren Racing’s other series, including IndyCar in the US and the World Endurance Championship.

The Lifestyle Collection, retailing at Puma stores – including 01-10 313@somerset, 313 Orchard Road – as well as online at sg.puma.com, draws inspiration from McLaren’s history, mixed with contemporary streetwear. The Replica Collection, which drops on Feb 20, follows the official clothing worn by the team’s drivers and members.

Prices for the Lifestyle Collection range from $45 for a cap to $169 for a pair of McLaren Racing Speedcat sneakers.

Puma and McLaren Racing plan to have a series of unique drops, kicking off at the opening race of the 2026 F1 season in Australia, which takes place from March 6 to 8.

McLaren will be looking to retain its F1 Constructor’s title after having won it in 2024 and 2025.

Hot Wheels for grown-ups

Mattel Brick Shop is expected to add models from Toyota, Lamborghini and Aston Martin in 2026. IMAGE: MATTEL

After collaborating with brands like Audi, Chevrolet, Honda and Mercedes-Benz in 2025, model car company Hot Wheels is adding Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Toyota to its Hot Wheels Brick Shop line-up to thrill adult builders and collectors.

Mattel, the owner of Hot Wheels, announced the partnership at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany on Jan 26.

Each of the models from the collection will reflect the respective car brand’s identity and heritage .

Besides keeping to the proportions of the actual cars, the models also feature real metal parts and customisable elements.