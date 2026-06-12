Bentley Continental GT S brings sharper handling to the luxury four-seater

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The Continental GT S blends the handling set-up from the Speed version with the standard GT.

CREWE, England – Is the Continental GT S the Goldilocks option in Bentley’s Continental line-up?

Marrying the powertrain of the standard Continental GT coupe with the sharper, more focused chassis of the Continental GT Speed, the GT S perfectly melds the virtues of both.

Announced globally in January, the GT S packs less punch than the Speed, but with its 4-litre biturbo V8 supplemented by a 140kW electric motor to the tune of a combined 671hp and 930Nm of torque, it is still so monumentally quick that its minuscule pace deficit to the 771hp Speed is entirely irrelevant in real-world driving.

Getting to 100kmh from rest takes just 3.5 seconds – 0.3 seconds down on the Speed – and top speed is an immense 308kmh, lagging the Speed by 27kmh, but a full 38kmh faster than the GT.

What does make a difference in actual driving is the GT S’ chassis, which boasts the same Bentley Performance Active Chassis tech as the Speed. This means firmer, specially calibrated twin-valved dampers, 48-volt active anti-roll, active torque vectoring (both front-to-rear and lateral) and weightier, more interactive steering. As with the rest of the Continental range, electronic limited-slip differential and all-wheel steering are standard, but tuned on the GT S for sharper responses and to simulate a quicker steering rack.

The all-wheel-drive system on the Continental GT S can send up to 100 per cent of torque to the rear wheels alone. ST PHOTO: EDRIC PAN

While the standard all-wheel-drive GT also has some torque channelled to the front wheels, the GT S’ system can direct 100 per cent of torque to the rear wheels alone.

Driving the GT S back to back with the GT on the hedge-lined rural lanes in Bentley’s home county of Cheshire, it is immediately clear which is the driver’s car of the pair. There is a touch more heft to the GT S’ exquisitely leather-wrapped steering wheel and the nose reacts more immediately.

These country roads are narrow and often blind, but even when the car is really charging along , there is no fear of veering into oncoming traffic – the GT S changes tack with astonishing agility and composure for any car, let alone one its size and weight.

Body roll through bends is minimal and the whole car feels a lot more planted than the GT over the roads’ occasional heaving undulations.

Yet you remain cossetted, untroubled by whatever ruts, bumps and pockmarks those 22-inch wheels are encountering below. Magically, Bentley has sharpened the GT S’ handling over the GT’s, but somehow not also its ride.

And all this while you are serenaded by the GT S’ sports exhaust, which it shares with the Speed. Each tsunami-like surge of torque is accompanied by an exhilarating, lightly muffled V8 woofle that rises in tempo and volume as you keep your right foot planted and the rev needle sweeps rightward.

The Bentley Continental GT S’ black inlays and two-tone upholstery can be customised. PHOTO: BENTLEY MOTORS

Outside, there is added visual purpose, with a gloss-black matrix-style front grille, matched with similarly black side-mirror caps, front splitter, sill extensions and rear diffuser, and dark-tinted tail lamps and tailpipe finishers.

On the inside, a two-tone leather upholstery scheme and black veneer distinguish it from the GT, but as with every other Bentley, the scope for bespoke personalisation of trim and colour choices is almost infinite.

Not knowing which Continental to choose is unquestionably a First World problem, but if you are in that privileged predicament , the GT S delivers every bit of the Speed’s handling alacrity at $448,000 off the Speed’s list price. Like Baby Bear’s porridge, it may be the one that is just right.

Bentley Continental GT S

Price: $1,329,999 without certificate of entitlement and before options

Engine: 3,996cc, twin-turbocharged V8, plug-in hybrid with 140kW electric motor and 25.9kWh Li-ion battery

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift

Power: 671hp

Torque: 930Nm

0-100kmh: 3.5 seconds

Top speed: 308kmh

Consumption: 4.1 litres/100km (combined, including battery range)

Electric range: 80km

Agent: Wearnes Singapore