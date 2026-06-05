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Beefy, hefty multi-seat Jaecoo J8 is an SUV unafraid of corners

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The 4.8m, 2.3-tonne Jaecoo J8 moves with the precision and alacrity of a smaller, lighter car.

The 4.8m, 2.3-tonne Jaecoo J8 moves with the precision and alacrity of a smaller, lighter car.

ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Christopher Tan

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SINGAPORE – Instead of extolling the exceptional range of the new plug-in hybrid Jaecoo J8, its agent Vertex Automobile spins an alternate tale of the 2,260kg seven-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV).

To do this, it invites motoring writers to twisty South Buona Vista Road to enact a local version of Initial D (1995 to 2013), an iconic manga about the exploits of Takumi Fujiwara, a tofu deliveryman and drift king.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.