Powerful presence: New Q3 Sportback looks like it has grown more than its actual increase in size.

SINGAPORE – The future may be electric, but combustion engines are not going to disappear any time soon. In fact, Audi’s new third-generation Q3 shows that there is still life to be squeezed out of the piston-and-sparks recipe.

In the front-wheel-drive Q3 Sportback reviewed here, a trusty 1.5-litre turbo engine sees the return of cylinder-on-demand (which shuts down two of four cylinders under light-load conditions) and a mild-hybrid electric system.

According to its specifications, the engine output has not changed. Yet, the car is a tad quicker now, despite being slightly larger and heavier. Audi says this is because the car is now more aerodynamic, with its drag-coefficient at 0.30, down from 0.32. It adds that the transmission has also been tweaked.

The car measures 4,531mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,559mm tall with a 2,681mm wheelbase and 1,560kg kerb weight. The increase in footprint is less than 2 per cent, but when parked next to the previous Q3, its growth is noticeable at a glance.

It wears 18-inch wheels and 235/55 tyres, presumably to enhance comfort and efficiency. The ride is reasonably decent, although road noise along uneven stretches is a bit intrusive. As for efficiency, the test car, driven largely in Comfort mode with a single occupant, averages 8.9 litres/100km. This is far from Audi’s stated 6.6 litres/100km.

The car, however, is noticeably perkier, with a throttle response which is brisk and an acceleration that rarely disappoints. In Dynamic mode, a throaty exhaust grunt accompanies its swift progress. Not bad at all for a 1.5-litre engine lugging more than 1.5 tonnes in weight. In that light, 8.9 litres/100km is somewhat acceptable.

On the whole, the Q3 Sportback drives and handles well enough, and its compactness remains an asset in built-up Singapore. One quibble I have is with its brake-hold function, which reacts even when you are slowing the car down to a crawl for parking. This aside, parking is mostly trouble-free, with the car’s crisp 360-degree camera helping things along.

Renewed helm: Audi reinvents the way one operates the gear lever, signal stalk and wipers. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

What keeps the Q3 relevant in an age of new-fangled electric vehicles (EVs) is its design. The car looks markedly different, with a new front, new rear and new lights. Audi has always been clever with lights and the latest Q3 dazzles with new elements, such as micro-LEDs and light signatures. The latter was previously available only in higher-end models.

Inside, the new Q3 is significantly more pleasing than a couple of other Audi models that were launched recently. The door panel is not encumbered with too many controls and you never have to struggle with opening or closing, thanks to a sturdy, perfectly placed grip.

The Q3 sports a column shift, but with a twist. Instead of moving the entire right stalk, you flick a fob attached to the end of the stalk. Very stylish, very tactile. The same goes for the turn signal stalk, which incorporates wiper controls beautifully.

Floor space: The boot is flat and squarish, with a total capacity of 488 litres when all the seats are up. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Three’s a crowd: Prominent transmission tunnel in the middle means the Q3’s second row is best for two. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The other thing which jumps out at you is a curved display with infotainment touchscreen on the left and LCD instrumentation on the right. This configuration is modern and more interesting and elegant than the slab-dash in-your-face giant screen format favoured by several EV makers.

Alas, the interface is not perfect. Connecting your phone to Android Auto, while wireless, requires several steps. Even when it is finally done, connection sometimes breaks. At least now, the touchscreen is more sensitive to touch and the wireless phone charger is fast.

The Q3 Sportback is spacious for its size and design. Even with its roof sloping rearwards, headroom in the second row is adequate. So is legroom. But as with most combustion models, a prominent transmission tunnel makes sitting in the middle a pain.

Engine overhaul: Audi’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo engine now has cylinder-on-demand and a mild-hybrid system to enhance efficiency. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The sloping roof reduces boot capacity slightly, but you still have 488 litres of stowage, which expands to 1,289 litres when the rear seats are collapsed.

The concept of a compact crossover is not in the least revolutionary, but Audi has imbued its new Q3 with enough changes to make it novel and competitive. If you are not ready to go electric, it is a car worth checking out.

Audi Q3 Sportback 1.5TFSI

Price: $280,999 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Engine: 1,498cc 16-valve inline-4 turbocharged

Power: 150hp at 5,000rpm

Torque: 250Nm at 1,500-3,500rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch

0-100kmh: 9.1 seconds

Top speed: 207kmh

Fuel consumption: 6.6 litres/100km

Range: 833km

Agent: Audi Singapore

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Comparable considerations

BMW X2 sDrive16i M Sport ($282,888 with COE)

BMW will always have its fans, even if the X2 does not match up to the Q3 in terms of performance, comfort or drivability. Its 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo engine puts out 122hp and 230Nm to send the car to 100kmh in 10.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 197kmh. The X2 sDrive16i, however, is slightly more efficient than the Q3 Sportback, its phone-pairing is less fussy and it has proximity-triggered door lock and unlock.

Volvo XC40 B4 Plus ($312,000 with COE)

The XC40 is slightly smaller than the Q3, but no less spacious in the second row. Its 2-litre four-cylinder turbo engine puts out 197hp and 300Nm to send the car to 100kmh in 7.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 180kmh. (All Volvos are capped at 180kmh for safety.) At 9 litres/100km, its tested efficiency is a tad poorer than the Q3’s, but makes no practical difference given its performance and superb handling. The boot is a bit smaller than the Q3’s.

Lexus UX300h ($315,800 with COE)

The UX300h is powered by a 2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce 150hp and 188Nm. It takes 8.1 seconds to reach 100kmh before peaking at 177kmh. Although slightly smaller, the Lexus pips all its rivals – including the Q3 – in the area of refinement. Its levels of noise, vibration and harshness match cars which are one price grade higher. And with Toyota’s well-honed hybrid system, it is easily the most efficient too.