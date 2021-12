SINGAPORE - The Audi e-tron GT has emerged as The Straits Times Car of the Year 2021, making it the second Audi - and fourth electric car - to clinch the coveted title.

The e-tron GT - and its more steroidal RS e-tron GT twin - are quiet, vibration-free, smoke-free and yet every bit as enthralling as the fire-breathing Audi R8, which was ST Car of the Year in 2007.