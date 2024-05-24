3 new electric Mini models to go on sale in 2024

SINGAPORE – The local line-up of Mini electric cars is set for a complete revamp in the coming months.

“We will have the full range of electric models by the end of 2024,” says local Mini agent Eurokars Habitat managing director Cheryl Chiok in an interview with The Straits Times in late May.

Three new electric vehicle (EV) models will be introduced for sale in 2024, she says. They are the Cooper, which is a three-door hatchback; and two sport utility vehicles, the Countryman and the recently unveiled Aceman.

These three models are expected to jolt the sale of Mini EVs in Singapore.

In 2023, Eurokars Habitat sold a total of 180 cars, of which only eight units were EVs. It has not sold a single EV so far in 2024. This was down from 2022 when 33 out of the 256 units sold were electric.

The only EV model it had from 2020 to 2023 was the Mini Electric. The car had a short range of 200km on a full charge, its three-door form limited its practicality and, by 2023, it was an ageing model.

To prepare for the expansion of the EV line-up, Eurokars Habitat is renovating its showroom in Leng Kee Road at the cost of about $3 million, which is expected to be ready by September.

“(The renovation) is timely for the new model launches as we expand our showroom display space over two floors for the new models,” she says. The current set-up had only one floor of display space.