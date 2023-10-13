12.9% more COEs available from Nov-Jan; supply in most categories set to rise in 2024

SINGAPORE - A total of 12,774 certificates of entitlement (COEs) will be available in the November 2023 to January 2024 quota period - 12.9 per cent higher than the three-month supply from August to October.

The Land Transport Authority said on Friday evening that it expects the supply of COEs for cars and commercial vehicles to continue increasing in 2024, while the quota for motorcycle COEs will be comparable to that for 2023, without elaborating.

Among the supply for November to January are 1,895 car COEs slated to expire in projected peak-supply years, which have been brought forward to the current quota period.

Such COEs were renewed earlier for five years and cannot be revalidated further. This move was part of an extraordinary adjustment announced in May, under which about 6,000 such five-year COEs would be gradually reallocated over several quarters.

A total of 4,967 Category A COEs, meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), will be available for tender between November and January.

This is 882 more COEs than the 4,085 in the present period - a 21.6 per cent increase. Cat A received 1,570 reallocated COEs.

The supply of Cat B COEs, which are for bigger, more powerful cars and EVs, will also climb. At 2,937 pieces, it is a 4.3 per cent increase from the 2,816 COEs in the current period.

Of that number, 325 Cat B COEs were reallocated from the pool of guaranteed deregistrations.

As for commercial vehicles (Cat C), the supply of COEs will be cranked up to 924 pieces, a 35.1 per cent rise over the current supply of 684.

With a monthly supply of 3,105, there will be 5 per cent more COEs for motorcycles (Cat D) between November and January.

In the Open category, which can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles and ends up largely for bigger cars, the next quota period will have a total of 841 pieces, 8.2 per cent more than the current 777 pieces.

The main determinant of the COE supply for a given three-month quota period is the number of deregistrations in the previous four quarters.