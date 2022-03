SINGAPORE - With a litre of petrol now averaging $3 after climbing steadily for nine months - with no signs of abating - it is time to revisit efficient driving tips. The following pointers, if applied cumulatively, can potentially halve your fuel bill.

A light foot on the pedal is all it takes for your car to maintain speed. Avoid aggressive jabs to the throttle. Many modern cars also sense that as urgency and will switch to a sportier - and hence thirstier - drive mode.