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Mother’s Day is just around the corner, falling on 11 May — a perfect occasion to show your mum, mother-in-law, or any maternal figure in your life how much you appreciate them.

Instead of scrambling for last-minute ideas, why not start planning now? Early shopping not only ensures your gifts arrive on time, but also helps you snag great deals and discounts on thoughtful presents.

To save you the hassle of searching, we’ve rounded up a variety of affordable yet meaningful Mother’s Day gift ideas — all $50 and under.

16 Mother’s Day gift ideas in Singapore

For the mum who deserves a little me-time

T2 Enchanted Pretty Mug, $45

Buy here

PHOTO: T2

Turn mum’s daily tea break into a magical escape with this dreamy mug, adorned with delicate 24k gold details. Made from fine bone china, it’s as elegant as it is enchanting — think fluttering dragonflies, blooming flowers, and vintage charm. With a 350ml capacity, it’s perfect for her favourite brew and those well-deserved moments of peace.

Shop Now at T2

VT Cosmetics Cica X Hylon Cica Collagen Sheet Mask, $29.70

Original price: $33 (10 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: IHERB

Give mum the gift of glowing, pampered skin with this handy box of 30 collagen-infused sheet masks. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like pure retinol, collagen, and cica, these masks help firm, soothe and deeply hydrate — perfect for tackling fine lines, dryness and irritation. Plus, the convenient pull-out design makes it easy for Mum to treat herself to a mini spa session anytime she likes.

Shop Now at Lazada

Shop Now at iHerb

Arboleaf Electric Scalp Massager, $33.91

Original price: $49.99 (32 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

With eight soft silicone claws and 128 massage nodes, this portable scalp massager not only mimics the feel of fingertips but also helps cleanse the scalp for healthier hair. The built-in red light feature boosts blood circulation, supporting relaxation and hair growth. Waterproof, rechargeable and easy to use, it’s a little luxury to treat mum to.

Shop Now at Amazon

Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Set, $17.99

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Give your mum the gift of glow this Mother’s Day! This nifty gua sha set turns any evening into a mini spa session — just what she needs to unwind and feel fabulous. This durable, stainless steel tool is amazing for smoothing away puffiness, sculpting the jawline, and giving her skin a healthy boost.

Shop Now at Amazon

For the hands-on mum

Kate Spade Squeeze The Day Oven Mitt, $30.65

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Brighten up mum’s kitchen with this cheerful oven mitt set from Kate Spade New York. Made from durable 100% cotton with a thick, heat-resistant quilted lining, these vibrant mitts bring both style and safety to her baking and cooking adventures.

Shop Now at Amazon

Aesop Eleos Aromatique Hand Balm 75ml, $45

Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

Hardworking hands deserve some serious TLC. This ultra-nourishing balm is a new addition from Aesop, infused with botanical butters, oils and a comforting blend of cedar, patchouli and clove. It will leave her hands feeling soft, supple and never greasy. Perfect for popping into her bag or keeping by her bedside for a little moment of self-care.

Shop Now at Lazada

For the mum who loved watching Emerald Hill

La Gourmet Vintage 3-Tier Tiffin Carrier, $39

Original price:$49.90 (22 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

This vibrant tin carrier from La Gourmet is not only a stylish addition to the kitchen, but also makes it easy for mum to pack hearty, homemade meals or ‘da-pao’ meals from the hawker centre. Made with double-wall stainless steel and a leak-resistant design, it keeps food fresh without feeling hot to the touch.

Shop Now at Lazada

The Way of Kueh, Christopher Tan, $36.55

Original price: $51.25 (29 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Gift mum a slice of Singapore’s sweet heritage with The Way of Kueh by food writer Christopher Tan. With over 100 detailed recipes from ang ku kueh to kueh lapis, step-by-step guides, and stories from local artisans, this is perfect for mums who love to cook, explore traditions and want to try their hand at kueh-making.

Shop Now at Amazon

For the mum who savours every moment

Yellow Tail Rosé, $22.73

Original price: $29.90 (24 per cent off), Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Looking for something that’s as fun and fabulous as your mum? Chic, sociable, and oh-so-pretty in pink, this cheeky wine is made for mums who know how to enjoy the little moments and turn any day into a celebration. With its refreshing, fruity flavour and lively bubbles, Yellow Tail Rosé is great for a sunny brunch, a cosy catch-up, or a well-deserved evening treat.

Shop Now at Amazon

Hecef Cheese Board Set, $47.99

Original price: $59.99 (20 per cent off), Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Made from premium acacia wood, this chic and rustic charcuterie board is perfect for mums who love to entertain or simply enjoy a classy snack spread at home. What makes this set extra fabulous is that it features two hidden pull-out drawers with magnets to keep everything tidy and organised. There’s also a removable marble slate that can be used for an extra serving area.

Shop Now at Amazon

For the mum who deserves all the flowers

LEGO Botanical Mini Orchid Building Kit, $36.79

Original price: $45.90 (20 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

This Mother’s Day, why not swap the usual bouquet for something you can build together? This 274-piece set lets her create a beautiful everlasting display with five peachy blooms in a stylish ‘terracotta’ pot. It’s a relaxing and easy project, and doubles up as chic home decor on her shelf.

Shop Now at Amazon

Dream Come True Fresh Flower Bouquet, $48

Buy here

PHOTO: LAZADA

If your mum is the classic old-school gal, stick to fresh blooms. And for under $50, there are options for you. The bouquet features elegant pink roses, delicate pink fillers, and fresh eucalyptus, which will totally brighten her day and home. Each arrangement comes beautifully wrapped with an elegant satin ribbon, standing about 45cm tall for a truly impressive presentation.

Shop Now at Lazada

For the mum with an adventurous heart

Southern Islands Speedboat Tour from Sentosa, From $31.20

Book here

PHOTO: TRIP ADVISOR

Mum’s the adventurous, outdoorsy type? Hop on a high-speed boat and cruise across the waves, soaking in the sea breeze and breathtaking views of Singapore’s lesser-known southern islands. A friendly guide will keep things lively with fascinating stories and facts as you zip past Sentosa Cove’s luxury marinas and the lush greenery of St John’s, Lazarus, and Sisters’ Islands — all without stepping off the boat.

Book Now at Klook

Singapore Bar Nightlife Food Experience Half-Day Tour, From $42

Book here

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Give mum a night to remember with this local nightlife experience. Following a tour, take her bar-hopping along the lively Singapore River, where you’ll both enjoy free drinks, great company, and VIP entry to one of the city’s hottest nightclubs. It’s the perfect way to let her relive her party days, make new friends, and share a few laughs together. Raise a glass and show her that fun nights out aren’t just for the young — they’re for the young at heart.

Book Now at Trip.com

For the mum who’s always on the go

Baggu Standard Eco Bag, $30.52

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Lightweight, durable and oh-so-cheerful, this eco bag from Baggu will become your mum’s new everyday essential. Made from 100% recycled ripstop nylon, it’s tough enough to carry groceries or travel finds. It folds neatly into its own pouch for easy storage. With its fun pattern and comfy fit over the shoulder or in hand, it’s proof that practical can absolutely be pretty.

Shop Now at Amazon

Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $36.46

Original price: $63 (42 per cent off), Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Busy mums deserve fresh and hot coffee or tea all day. This durable insulated travel mug will ensure that. Lightweight and easy to carry, your mum is guaranteed to use it every day. With over seven colours to choose from, you’re bound to find one that suits your mum.

Shop Now at Amazon