Mothering beyond blood ties: Stepmothers, foster mums, adoptive mums and grandmas who make a difference

SINGAPORE – What makes a woman a mother? For most, it is the act of giving birth to new life. But for some women, mothering is an intentional embrace that extends beyond blood ties.

Take, for example, the stepmother who loves her instant children unequivocally, the adoptive mother who cradles the baby she could not have on her own, or the foster mother, who knows her time with a foster child is limited but gives her all.

There are also grandmothers, godmothers, aunts, older siblings and other mother figures who step in when the birth mother is unavailable and whose unconditional care and guidance are immeasurable.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, there were 5,521 remarriages in 2021, but the data does not indicate how many of these couples had children.

A Straits Times report in 2022 noted that adoption applications number around 400 a year, although this dropped during the pandemic. Some 541 children were in foster care in 2021, which has stayed constant over the years.

Raw numbers do not capture the essence of mothering, though, as these four women’s stories reveal this Mother’s Day. Love is in the details.

Mum of four’s ‘step of faith’ to foster three kids