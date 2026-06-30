Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Thaarmin Thana Rajan, 21, signed up to be a bone marrow donor during a donor recruitment drive held at his school in 2023.

He had forgotten about it by the time he received a phone call two years later, which changed his life – and that of a critically ill stranger.

When Thaarmin, a singer-songwriter, learnt from the Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) that he was a suitable match for a bone marrow transplant, he texted his mother, a community nurse.

He recalls: “She was way more excited than I was. She said, ‘go for it’, with five exclamation marks. A match is very rare – I didn’t understand the gravity of it at first.”

The former National Junior College student will enrol at Lasalle College of the Arts in a music business degree programme in August. He released his debut EP, Songs For Strawberry Milk, in 2025.

His 52-year-old mother, Shiremeni Balasingam, knew exactly how momentous the call was. She had nursed patients who had such stem-cell transplants at a local hospital for more than 20 years before taking on her current role in 2025.

“I’ve seen patients struggling, trying to grab every opportunity to be alive. I know the end of the process when it reaches the patient. It was like closing the circle when Thaarmin was called. Usually, we don’t get to meet the donors,” says Shiremeni. She is married to a 54-year-old manager in the maritime industry, and Thaarmin is the second of their four children.

Shiremeni has nursed teen transplant patients on occasion, and recalls how she was particularly affected when she thought about her three sons at home. The mothers of young patients would bid goodnight to their children at the ward, saying that Shiremeni, who worked the night shift for 16 years, would be the “mummy” watching over them as they slept.

Thaarmin adds: “My mum would say that we should not take life for granted, that we should be grateful for what we had. I’d always heard of the patients’ side.

“It just feels like it was destined, almost. Getting to be a donor in such a poignant way was a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

Why younger donors are sought after

The BMDP is a non-profit organisation that builds and manages Singapore’s only register of volunteer marrow donors. When there is a match, it can call them to save the lives of patients who have leukaemia or other diseases of the blood.

The bone marrow is the soft, sponge-like tissue found inside a number of large bones in the body. If it fails to produce enough healthy blood cells, blood-related diseases and blood cancer may result.

A bone marrow transplant involves the infusion of healthy blood stem cells into a patient’s body. This stimulates new bone marrow growth and restores the production of healthy blood cells.

A rising number of young adults are opting for bone marrow donation. Thaarmin’s outpatient procedure, which took place in January, was a resounding success amid formidable odds, as he is part of a community with low chances of finding a match.

According to BMDP statistics, those aged 21 to 30 made up 45.76 per cent (27 donors) of all matched donors in 2021. In 2023, this figure rose to 56.86 per cent (29 donors); and in 2025, it increased to 61.4 per cent (35 donors). A matched donor is a healthy individual whose profile closely aligns with that of a patient needing a transplant.

Charles Loh, the chief executive of BMDP, says it is significant that young adults are the fastest-growing group of bone marrow donors.

He says: “First, from a medical standpoint, younger donors are known to produce better outcomes for patients. Second, from a sustainability standpoint, a young person who joins the register can remain on it until age 60. This means each young donor we recruit today represents decades of potential life-saving availability.”

The registry is open to individuals aged 18 to 49 who are in good health. Existing donors may be asked to donate in their 50s if they are identified as being the best match for a patient. Marrow donation can take place twice in a donor’s lifetime.

The number of matched donors has remained relatively stable in recent years: 51 in 2023, 58 in 2024 and 57 in 2025. As Singapore’s national marrow donor registry, BMDP is connected to more than 90 donor registries worldwide, so the search for donors is both local and international. Formed in 1993, BMDP has facilitated 1,334 transplants, globally and in Singapore, as at the end of 2025.

Loh attributes the rising number of young adult donors to a combination of factors.

In recent years, BMDP has “significantly increased” its outreach to younger audiences through university and polytechnic roadshows, community events and digital engagement, and the registry has also invested more heavily in social media, sharing donor and patient stories, he says.

2% chance of match for Indian patients

Genetic ancestry plays a key role in the likelihood of finding a bone marrow donor.

The matching process relies on human leukocyte antigen (HLA) markers, which are proteins that the immune system uses to distinguish the body’s own cells from foreign ones.

“These markers are inherited, which means people of the same ethnic background are statistically more likely to share compatible HLA types,” Loh says.

“The chances of a Chinese patient finding a local match are only 40 per cent, while the chances reduce significantly for Malay and Indian patients, at only 20 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.

“Every month, there are 50 patients on the wait list, hoping to find their life-saving match. This is why it is so important for every ethnic community in Singapore to be represented on our register – because for patients from minority ethnic groups, the search can be far more difficult and urgent.”

BMDP aims to grow the number of younger donors and increase representation from Singapore’s ethnic minority communities, he adds.

She thought it was a scam

“Donor dropout” is a key challenge for the registry, Loh says. About one in three potential donors chooses not to go ahead when contacted for donation.

Misconceptions and family concerns and objections are among the hurdles to overcome, he says.

“Our 2024 national survey found that misconceptions remain one of the biggest barriers to donor registration. Many people still mistakenly believe that bone marrow donation involves surgery or carries long-term health risks,” he says.

“Some people believe that marrow is taken from the spine, while others think they are donating part of their bone.”

Angeline Heng, 25, initially thought the e-mail asking her to proceed with bone marrow donation was a scam. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Angeline Heng, a 25-year-old marketing professional, also thought that surgery was the only option when she signed up as a donor in 2020.

In fact, 90 per cent of marrow donors choose the donation method called peripheral blood stem cell (PBSC) collection, while 10 per cent go through a procedure under general anaesthetic, where marrow is collected from the back of the pelvic bone.

In PBSC collection, which was adopted in Singapore in 1996, blood stem cells are filtered from the donor’s blood after the donor receives a few days of injections to “push” the stem cells into the bloodstream.

During the outpatient procedure, which takes five to seven hours, blood is collected from one arm and passed through a device called an apheresis machine that filters out the blood stem cells. The rest of the blood is returned to the body through the other arm. Mild, flu-like symptoms are common side effects.

Heng almost did not go ahead with the donation because the first e-mail from BMDP, five years after she signed up, had the word “URGENT” in its subject field. She thought it was a scam.

After a second e-mail and further clarifications, she did the PBSC procedure in October 2025 and is glad that she went through with it.

She says her stay at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital involved mostly lying in bed hooked up to the apheresis machine, while watching old clips from the 2010s comedy series Modern Family. She chose lobster porridge for breakfast, laksa for lunch and beef stew with mashed potatoes for dinner from the menu.

Heng says: “I’m generally quite curious about experiencing new things. I got to check something off which I hadn’t done before. I’d never even been admitted to hospital before.”

“It’s not as scary as people might think. I was excited and the whole process was fuss-free,” she adds. “It’s pretty impactful. If you can give someone a chance to recover and live, why not?”