More Japan hotels offer sleep tourism experiences to promote better sleep

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Tourists and travellers are becoming more conscious of their sleep quality.

An increasing number of hotels in Japan are offering “sleep tourism” experiences – stays designed to promote high-quality and restful sleep.

The trend, which started gaining popularity overseas several years ago, provides hotels with an opportunity to attract new health-conscious guests.

A sleep retreat plan called “Totono-ne”, featuring the relaxing effects of tea, is proving a popular offering for Hotel 1899 Tokyo in the capital’s Shimbashi business district.

The guests answer a set of simple questions on a leaflet to get a “sleep diagnosis” and are then served with a cup of original blended tea, such as a combination of chamomile and Mimasaka bancha, based on their sleep types.

Each guest room is equipped with high-performance pillows and bath salts to promote better sleep, with an additional cup of relaxing tea available before bedtime.

“We wanted to make the most of sleep, which accounts for a significant proportion of guests’ stays,” said the hotel’s Yuiko Ogawa.

Kanae Usui, a senior consultant at JTB Tourism Research & Consulting, said the trend is being driven by the large number of people dissatisfied with the quality of their sleep, as well as a growing preference among travellers for health-related experiences.

In addition to helping hotels increase spending per guest, Usui said such offerings “can give guests a chance to distance themselves from digital devices and improve their sleep quality”.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, a luxury hotel in the capital’s Bunkyo Ward, began offering a sleep package two years ago that uses a device to measure the brain waves of guests while asleep.

With the data, such as the proportion of time guests spend in deep sleep, they can receive advice from doctors at a clinic on the premises during their stay.

“With interest in sleep on the rise, we wanted to supply a plan that could make use of the advantage of having a clinic,” said Ayumi Yoshida of the hotel.

Resort areas are also seeing a growing number of hotels introducing plans to promote restful sleep. Malibu Hotel, located within Riviera Zushi Marina in Kanagawa Prefecture, started providing its “Sleep Well Stay” plan in February, limited to one group per day.

One of the plan’s features is personalised bedding, including mattresses suited for each guest’s sleep needs, customised after asking them about their sleep posture and other habits. KYODO NEWS