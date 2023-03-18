More is more: Maximalist style and how to make clutter spark joy

SINGAPORE – When everything you own sparks joy, you have to learn to live with all of it. Even if it looks a bit cluttered.

While this might sound like the new mantra of Japanese tidying guru Marie Kondo – now that she has confessed to having a messy home – it is the way of life for many who never bought into the KonMari Method of organising the home into neat categories.

Of course, there is a thin line between hoarding and what might otherwise be described as clutter chic, where prized possessions, collectibles and memorabilia are tastefully displayed to create a home that reflects the personality of the owner.

To achieve this look, The Straits Times speaks to an artist and two designers who believe that more is more. There is nothing wrong with the minimalist aesthetic, but when it starts feeling too sterile and generic, it is time to go maximalist.

Strategies to keep clutter looking chic