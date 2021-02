SINGAPORE - Two local start-ups that sell meal replacement shakes have seen a rise in business during the pandemic, as consumers working from home go for fuss-free meals.

One of them, Sustenance, saw its sales jump by 600 per cent from February to October last year and is slated to sell its products on health and beauty retailer Watsons' online platform as well as selected stores later this month. Founded by 30-year-old Gautam Param, the company declined to give absolute figures.