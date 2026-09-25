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Mop this way: Lady Gaga clocks in at FamilyMart to lure Japan’s part-timers

Lady Gaga can be seen shelving snacks, mopping floors and running the register in FamilyMart’s new recruitment ad.

TOKYO – Lady Gaga is helping Japan fight its labour shortage, one convenience-store shift at a time.

The pop icon shelves snacks, mops floors and runs the register in a new recruitment video for FamilyMart.

The campaign is part of a push by the Japanese brand to attract more part-time workers by giving them greater freedom to express their individual personalities at work.

Companies have been relying on foreign hires to counter Japan’s persistent labour shortage. Convenience stores, or konbini as they are known here, have so far been relatively strict about work appearances, which can deter younger applicants.

Now, FamilyMart, which competes with 7-Eleven and Lawson, is loosening its workplace rules, explicitly allowing different hair colours and letting staff style their uniforms according to personal tastes and beliefs.

The push is meant to ensure that “staff from diverse backgrounds, including age and nationality, can work vibrantly”, the company says on its website.

In the 30-second recruitment video, Lady Gaga pairs what look like the convenience store’s classic striped socks with white platform heels and a black leather dress.

At the end, she walks up to the camera and asks in Japanese: “Want to work at FamilyMart?” BLOOMBERG