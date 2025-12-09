Molly-themed collectibles up for grabs from Dec 15 in Pizza Hut S’pore, Pop Mart collaboration

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Christmas is coming early for Pop Mart fans , with exclusive Molly-themed merchandise set to launch on Dec 15 in collaboration with Pizza Hut Singapore.

Up for grabs are three designs – Tropical Molly, Skater Molly, and DJ Molly – featured on everyday essentials, and while stocks last.

First to drop is the Tropical Molly water tumbler , priced at $17.95, from Dec 15 .

From Dec 22 , Molly fans can get their hands on the Skater Molly tote bag and Tropical Molly tote bag , which is priced at $14.95 each and come with a charm.

The DJ Molly keychain and Tropical Molly pop socket will be available from Dec 29, at $9.95 and $7.95 , respectively.

Customers can purchase their preferred Molly merchandise by carting out Pizza Hut’s cheesy bites bundle through delivery or self-collection on Pizza Hut’s website or app, and selecting the “Molly add-on” option.

They can then head to their selected Pizza Hut outlet to collect their items, which are not available for walk-in sales.