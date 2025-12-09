Straitstimes.com header logo

Molly-themed collectibles up for grabs from Dec 15 in Pizza Hut S’pore, Pop Mart collaboration

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Customers can purchase their preferred Molly merchandise by carting out Pizza Hut’s cheesy bites bundle through delivery or self-collection on Pizza Hut’s website or app.

Customers can purchase their preferred Molly merchandise by carting out Pizza Hut’s cheesy bites bundle through delivery or self-collection on Pizza Hut’s website or app.

PHOTO: PIZZA HUT SINGAPORE

Calista Wong

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Christmas is coming early for Pop Mart fans, with exclusive Molly-themed merchandise set to launch on Dec 15 in collaboration with Pizza Hut Singapore.

Up for grabs are three designs – Tropical Molly, Skater Molly, and DJ Molly – featured on everyday essentials, and while stocks last.

First to drop is the Tropical Molly water tumbler, priced at $17.95, from Dec 15.

From Dec 22, Molly fans can get their hands on the Skater Molly tote bag and Tropical Molly tote bag, which is priced at $14.95 each and come with a charm.

The DJ Molly keychain and Tropical Molly pop socket will be available from Dec 29, at $9.95 and $7.95, respectively.

Up for grabs are three designs – Tropical Molly, Skater Molly, and DJ Molly – featured on everyday essentials, and while stocks last.

PHOTO: PIZZA HUT SINGAPORE

Customers can purchase their preferred Molly merchandise by carting out Pizza Hut’s cheesy bites bundle through delivery or self-collection on Pizza Hut’s website or app, and selecting the “Molly add-on” option.

They can then head to their selected Pizza Hut outlet to collect their items, which are not available for walk-in sales.

More on this topic
Pop Mart’s Labubu risks Beanie Baby-style collapse, analyst says
Pop Mart’s Skullpanda character takes over National Museum of Singapore for first showcase
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.