Missing Bollywood songs from Spotify leave fans disappointed

Spotify users who listen to Bollywood music have been left disappointed by the disappearance of hundreds of songs from the music streaming app.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that Indian blockbuster soundtracks with millions of plays, such as Malhari from epic romance Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho (2016), were among those deleted from the platform.

Users realised that the tracks had disappeared only after loading them and hitting play.

Spotify said it had been unable to reach an agreement with the owners of the songs after the old deal expired, according to the report.

Fans who spoke to BBC Newsbeat expressed their disappointment over the missing songs.

One of them, Ms Vishma Rai, said she has a playlist of her favourite tracks from Bollywood films like Kalank (2019) and Ram-Leela (2013).

“I’m so upset, this is insane,” she said. “It’s so bad that Kalank songs are gone. One of my favourites was the title track and it’s just so upsetting. I don’t know what I’m going to listen to now when I want to feel loved up.”

A film buff identified by BBC Newsbeat only as Zeenat said she had cancelled her Spotify subscription in protest.

Others have taken their disappointment to Twitter.

One user by the name of Mannya said: “They removed Bollywood songs from Spotify, it’s sad.”

Another user, Suraj Khandelwal, compared the loss to fast-food chain McDonald’s not selling French fries.

In a statement on its website, Spotify said: “We don’t have all the world’s music and podcasts on Spotify, and what we do have varies over time and between countries. It all depends on permissions from rights holders.

“We add new content every day, so if you can’t find something, it may appear (or reappear) soon.”

The platform added that it would continue “good faith” attempts to find a solution with Zee Music, one of India’s biggest entertainment companies.