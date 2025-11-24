Miss Singapore ‘shocked’ Miss Mexico won Miss Universe, but says she didn’t deserve to be booed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Miss Singapore Annika Xue Sager (left) said she did not expect Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch to be crowned Miss Universe.

SINGAPORE – Like most viewers of the controversial 74th Miss Universe held in Bangkok on Nov 21, Miss Singapore Annika Xue Sager was also taken aback by the crowning of Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch .

Ms Bosch, 25, had edged out local favourite Miss Thailand Praveenar Singh and the delegates from Venezuela, the Philippines and Cote d’Ivoire in the top five – all of whom were deemed by netizens as more deserving of the title due to their stronger showing during the question-and-answer segments.

Ms Bosch’s win was a surprising culmination to what has been an exceptionally chaotic edition of one of the longest-running international beauty pageants.

She first grabbed the world’s attention in a now-infamous fiasco that blew up internationally on Nov 4.

Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil was caught on video reprimanding her in front of all the contestants during a sashing ceremony, calling her “a dumb head” for allegedly being unable to fulfil a sponsored shoot. Ms Bosch objected and left the room, sparking a walkout by a throng of other contestants.

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch after being crowned Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov 21. PHOTO: REUTERS

Amid online chatter that Ms Bosch’s eventual victory was a “peace offering” to Mexico, as some claimed, Ms Sager, 25, would say only that she was rooting for Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace, the eventual fourth runner-up, and Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo, the third runner-up.

Based on the finals and the preliminary competition, she found that Ms Yace, 27, and Ms Manalo, 28, performed “extremely well”.

(From left) The top five finalists – Miss Cote d’Ivoire, Miss Mexico, Miss Venezuela, Miss Philippines and Miss Thailand – at the 74th Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok on Nov 21. PHOTO: EPA

“I was hoping for them to be in the top two. So, yes, I was a bit shocked by the results,” says Ms Sager. “When I rewatch the videos and hear their responses in the pageant’s Q&A round, I get goosebumps, especially from Miss Cote d’Ivoire.”

Ms Sager also bonded with Ms Manalo and regards her as a good friend. “She has done 18 pageants, she was extremely prepared for this.”

Miss Singapore Annika Xue Sager in a wefie with (from left) Miss Nigeria, Miss Namibia and Miss Philippines. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANNIKA XUE SAGER

Ms Sager was speaking to The Straits Times on Nov 23 following her return from a 21-day trip to Bangkok, the host city for the 2025 edition.

In another twist to the Miss Universe drama, three judges quit in the days leading up to the coronation, with one accusing organisers of rigging the selection process.

Ms Sager says she did not know about the resignations until much later. By then, she said, she and her fellow contestants were too exhausted from late-night rehearsals to check social media.

However, she sympathised with Ms Bosch, who was booed by the live audience after she was announced as the winner. The pair’s only prior interaction had been brief, when Ms Sager taught Ms Bosch and other contestants how to speak Singlish.

Ms Sager says: “I feel for her that she has to smile through it, no matter what actually happened or what the results are. Nobody deserves that kind of treatment.”

Recalling the incident involving Mr Nawat, Ms Sager – a local fitness instructor and model, who holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality business and a master’s degree in luxury and fashion marketing – says she was “shocked by the calling out”.

“I’m very glad Miss Mexico spoke up and talked back to someone who was affecting her at that moment.”

But Ms Sager also points out that it is difficult to have a clear opinion. While she feels Ms Bosch was spoken to disrespectfully, she also acknowledges the pressure Mr Nawat was under to put together a large-scale international event.

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Bangkok on Nov 21. PHOTO: REUTERS

Amid high tension and with security personnel present, Ms Sager – who was not seen in the viral video, as she was seated farther back in the room – says she and a good number of contestants stayed behind while trying to comprehend the unfolding situation.

Some girls had a panic attack and one took the stage to lead a breathing exercise.

Ms Sager recounts: “It was truly a very uncomfortable situation that was not portrayed completely on social media.”

Despite this year’s twists and turns, Ms Sager says it does not take away from the amazing experiences and friendships forged during her journey.

“Sometimes, it felt like we were on a big school trip – a very glamorous one,” she adds with a laugh.

For now, she is happy to sleep in her bed, ride her motorcycle and give her feet a break from wearing heels. “I definitely don’t miss dancing in them.”