SINGAPORE - I used to shout at my kids a lot when they were younger. Over the last decade, I have mellowed in my interactions with them, but lately, I've started to feel more like a minion in my home than a master of my hearth.

Deciding that it was time for a change, I sought inspiration for a radical parenting makeover. I picked up Frank Dikotter's best-selling book How To Be A Dictator for tips on how to improve my parenting style.