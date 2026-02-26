Michelle Yeoh surprises husband with roses at airport for his 80th birthday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Michelle Yeoh said she had waited patiently at an airport in France to surprise her “love” with a bouquet of white roses on his 80th birthday.

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh recently pulled off a sweet birthday surprise for her French husband Jean Todt.

In an Instagram post on Feb 25, the 63-year-old said she had waited patiently at an airport in France to surprise her “love” with a bouquet of white roses on his 80th birthday.

It’s worth mentioning that white roses are popularly associated with new beginnings, innocence, respect and remembrance.

“He thought I had gone back to ‘filming’, and he arrived from New Delhi! Happy birthday Jean, my love,” Yeoh wrote in the caption.

Her post included five photos: The first showed the Oscar winner awaiting her husband’s arrival, while the other three featured the couple embracing and sharing a kiss.

The final image in the carousel captured the iconic Eiffel Tower, adding a romantic touch to the celebration.

Many netizens have flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for Todt, while others gushed over the pair’s enduring love.

“Happy birthday Jean. Blessings to you both,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “I wish I could grow old with my husband like this.”

For the record, Yeoh and Todt tied the knot in Geneva , Switzerland, on July 27, 2023.

The couple – who first met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004 – got engaged after one-and-a-half months of dating. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK