Michelle Yeoh grants mum’s wish by hosting wedding banquet in Ipoh

IPOH - Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has kept her promise to her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, by celebrating her marriage to Jean Todt with loved ones in her home country.

Janet, 84, previously told China Press that she wasn’t informed about her daughter’s wedding in Geneva, Switzerland and suggested a separate wedding banquet here.

On Dec 17, the Oscar winner hosted a simple and intimate wedding banquet at a restaurant in her hometown of Ipoh.

The private ceremony was attended by some 100 people, most of whom are close relatives and friends, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Yeoh, 61, wore a sleeveless aquamarine top and lime green pants while Todt, 77, opted for a casual all-black outfit.

Photos shared online captured the vibrant atmosphere of the ceremony, where guests enjoyed delicacies like barbecued lamb, satay and more.

Placed at the entrance of the restaurant was a poster from Yeoh’s 1997 Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies, with Todt superimposed on Pierce Brosnan’s face.

It bore the inscription: “Love Never Dies, A Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh production, Thursday, July 27, 2023”.

Another poster displayed the couple’s wedding invitation sent to guests in Geneva. It included a handwritten note indicating that Dec 17 marks 7,135 days since the pair’s first meeting in Shanghai, China on June 4, 2004.

Todt proposed to Yeoh on July 26, 2004 after dating for a month and a half. The couple tied the knot on July 27. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK