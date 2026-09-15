Michael J. Fox honoured at Emmys for Parkinson’s advocacy

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Michael J. Fox was pushed in a wheelchair to accept his award, which he kissed and handed back before he spoke.

LOS ANGELES - Michael J. Fox, the Canadian-American actor who turned his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis into one of entertainment’s most influential advocacy campaigns, received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the Emmy Awards on Sept 14.

Fox, 65, returned from retirement to appear in Apple TV+‘s “Shrinking,” earning his 19th Emmy nomination in 2026 while continuing the Parkinson’s disease advocacy and research efforts that prompted the Television Academy to honour him.

The academy recognised him for “his transformative contributions to Parkinson’s disease research and advocacy.”

Before Fox took to the stage, the ceremony introduced him through a video montage that captured both his on-screen career and his real-life advocacy for a Parkinson’s cure.

Fox was pushed in a wheelchair to accept his award, which he kissed and handed back before he spoke.

He was greeted with a standing ovation.

He began by reflecting on the significant impact comedian Bob Hope had on his life, being raised by parents who grew up during the Great Depression.

“Bob Hope showed up for the troops,” he said, reflecting on the example the late comedian had on his life.

“I learned from his example,” the actor known for his performances in TV’s “Family Ties” and the “Back to the Future” movies added.

He reflected on initially keeping his diagnosis a secret, afraid of losing meaningful relationships.

He said he eventually realised that accepting it didn’t mean surrendering to it.

“You stood up for me, and I appreciate it,” Fox told the audience. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Fox first developed early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease while working on the 1991 romantic comedy film “Doc Hollywood” at the age of 29.

He publicly disclosed his diagnosis in 1998.

He announced his departure from the ABC sitcom “Spin City” in 2000.

That year he became an advocate for finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help fund research.

He retired from acting in 2020, saying that the progression of the disease had made it increasingly difficult for him to speak and memorise lines.

A five-time Emmy winner, Fox ended his retirement in 2025 to play a fellow Parkinson’s patient opposite Harrison Ford in TV’s “Shrinking.”

Established in 2002, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award honours “a member of the telecommunications industry whose philanthropic efforts exemplify Bob Hope’s own decades-long altruism and positive impact on society.”

The Television Academy and the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation jointly select a television industry figure whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry and whose actions have left a lasting impact on society.

Previous recipients of the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award include Danny Thomas, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Sean Penn, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen. REUTERS