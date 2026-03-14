Merlion meets Mickey at Disney Cruise Line-themed fireworks and drone show at Marina Bay

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SINGAPORE – Fireworks and colourful drone displays featuring Disney characters and local icons such as the Merlion lit up the skies above Marina Bay on the evening of March 13.

Thousands of delighted spectators witnessed Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line, a show celebrating the homeporting of Asia’s first Disney cruise ship, the Disney Adventure.

The performance will be repeated at 8.30pm on March 14 and 15.

Buildings along the Marina Bay waterfront were illuminated in blue for the occasion.

At th e launch of the show on March 13, Tony Award-winning Filipino singer and actress Lea Salonga made a surprise appearance, performing alongside Disney characters.

People taking pictures of the fireworks and drone show at the Marina Bay Area on March 13. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

Ms Salonga, a Disney Legend, is known as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine and Fa Mulan.



She sang two Disney song classics from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Mulan (Reflection) and Cinderella (A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes).

As part of the drone show , the sky lights up with depictions of the ship’s seven themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing, set to a medley of tunes including “When You Wish Upon A Star”, “Let It Go”, “Under the Sea” and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”.

Local elements are also featured, such as Peranakan-inspired motifs and visuals referencing Singapore’s national flower – the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid – and the Merlion.

The show is a key highlight of a two-month nautical-themed campaign running from Feb 26 to April 30. Visitors to Marina Bay will get to discover and enjoy Disney Cruise Line-themed photo spots, fun activities, special promotions and more.

It is organised by Marina Bay precinct partners UOB, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Disney Cruise Line.

People watching the drone display and fireworks at the Marina Bay Area on March 13. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

This marks the third edition of the Marina Bay Precinct Partnership led by UOB, MBS and STB, with support from businesses in the area.

The ten-minute Disney Cruise Line Sky Show, which is free and open to the public, may be postponed or canceled in the event of bad weather.