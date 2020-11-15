Mere dream comes true

WATER STORY: Yoga teacher Izelle Nair serving mermaid-themed cupcakes at the opening of her mermaid school, Merschool, in Johannesburg, South Africa, late last month. Years ago, she watched a reality show where a contestant was a mermaid coach. The occupation intrigued Mrs Nair and, as she delved deeper, she found out that mermaiding and mermaid schools were popular in the United States, Canada and China.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
DIVING DEEP: During the Covid-19 lockdown, Mrs Nair (above) wanted to do something to uplift the community. When the swim school next to her yoga studio closed down, she and her husband, Malcolm, seized the chance to open a mermaid school. The landlord gave them rental relief and also helped upgrade equipment. To save money, Mr and Mrs Nair did the renovations themselves.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SWIM WITH A TAIL: Mermaid Calypso (above) interacting with children during her guest appearance at the opening of Merschool, which teaches mermaiding artistic swimming, swimming with a monofin and mermaid tail, as well as mermaiding mannerisms.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
