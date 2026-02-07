For subscribers
Meet the young people in Singapore ‘stacking’ overseas internships to get ahead
- Singaporean tertiary students are increasingly "stacking" overseas internships to broaden horizons and improve job prospects in a competitive market.
- Demand for overseas placements is rising with institutions reporting increased participation, but only a small percentage of students undertake multiple internships.
- Recruiters note that overseas work experience can "significantly improve" prospects, fostering soft skills and adaptability, especially with growing AI influence.
SINGAPORE – Mr Jonas Ngoh, 25, had a resume stuffed with overseas internships before he started his first job in January upon graduation.
“I wanted to challenge myself to grow, both professionally and personally,” he says of his decision to take up four internships abroad from the age of 19.