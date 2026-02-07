Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Meet the young people in Singapore ‘stacking’ overseas internships to get ahead

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Jonas Ngoh, a recent SMU graduate, has interned in workplaces in countries like China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Mr Jonas Ngoh, a recent Singapore Management University graduate, interned at workplaces in China, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

avatar-alt

Venessa Lee

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Singaporean tertiary students are increasingly "stacking" overseas internships to broaden horizons and improve job prospects in a competitive market.
  • Demand for overseas placements is rising with institutions reporting increased participation, but only a small percentage of students undertake multiple internships.
  • Recruiters note that overseas work experience can "significantly improve" prospects, fostering soft skills and adaptability, especially with growing AI influence.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Mr Jonas Ngoh, 25, had a resume stuffed with overseas internships before he started his first job in January upon graduation.

“I wanted to challenge myself to grow, both professionally and personally,” he says of his decision to take up four internships abroad from the age of 19.

See more on

Working life

Tertiary education

Children and youth

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.