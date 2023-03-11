Meet the TikTok street pollers: Street interviewers creating entertainment from strangers

Comedian and event emcee Royce Lee is one of a budding crop of street interviewers in Singapore making content out of stopping people on the streets. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Amanda Chai
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – You have seen them on the streets or perhaps been accosted by one.

Welcome to the era of TikTok street pollers – content creators who roam the streets with a video camera to conduct street interviews with unsuspecting passers-by.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top