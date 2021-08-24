Medical musings on death and dying in new book; Poetry as a way to cope with grief

SINGAPORE - Death and caring for the dying are thought of as taboo topics. But the pandemic - which has led to people dying alone in hospitals across the world - has, in a way, highlighted the importance of palliative care.
"Within hospitals, both in Singapore and overseas, people are being isolated and dying alone. Palliative care services are much more involved in the care of such patients, including those within the Intensive Care Unit," says Dr Cynthia Goh, 71, chairman of Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network.