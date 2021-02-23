Mediacorp stars like Zoe Tay, Pierre Png to be represented by global agencies

SINGAPORE - More Mediacorp stars may soon be seen on the global stage, after the broadcaster's artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency (TCA) signed partnerships with overseas agencies.

Under the first partnership, Mediacorp artistes, including Zoe Tay, 53, and Rebecca Lim, 34, will be represented by global talent management company Bohemia Group.

Desmond Tan, 34, Chantalle Ng, 25, as well as Star Search alumni James Seah, 30, and Zhang Ze Tong, 28, will be also be represented by Bohemia, according to a Mediacorp press released issued on Tuesday (Feb 23).

The artistes were handpicked by Bohemia for "their versatility and bilingualism", said Mediacorp, "with the possibility of more talents joining them in the near future".

Bohemia Group, set up in 1992, has offices in places such as Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin, Auckland and Seoul.

Under the second partnership, actor Pierre Png, 47, will be represented by American talent agencies, The Gersh Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment, in exploring global projects.

Png made his debut on the international screen in the movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

The Gersh Agency boasts a roster of more than 3,000 global clients including Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, Thai action movie star Tony Jaa and South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok.

Its talent agent Mike Staudt says the agency has "a very keen eye for strong international talent and more specifically, Asian talent".

Mr Matt Luber, partner of Luber Roklin Entertainment, said: "We are excited to bring Pierre into our fold, he is an extremely talented actor with worldwide appeal."

The company manages stars such as New Zealand actor KJ Apa, known for his leading role in drama series Riverdale (2017).

Ms Ivy Low, head of TCA of Mediacorp, said she hopes to showcase homegrown talents to a wider audience and looks forward to seeing them shine on the global stage.