May the charm of strata-titled malls live on

SINGAPORE - Scrape beneath the sun-bleached facades of Singapore's old strata malls and you might uncover a trove of stories. In these malls, time seems to move at a slower pace, and some shops retain vestiges of a simpler era.

I was in Holland Road Shopping Centre the other day when I came across a shop with a curious name: Kenneth Fish Stamps.

It does not sell fish stamps, but takes its name from the late Kenneth Fish, who used to own it.

"I started working for Mr Fish when I was only 17. He taught me many things," says present owner Elsie Yap, 77, who was first employed as a shop assistant on a monthly wage of $60, when the shop was in High Street. It opened in Holland Village in the 1970s. Back then, all its customers were stamp collectors.

Today, the store sells postage stamps and postcards, and also offers photocopying and faxing services. There are still old stamps for sale - Madam Yap shows me some 1920s Straits Settlements ones labelled in Mr Fish's hand.

When Mr Fish died, he left his store to Madam Yap. Kenneth Fish Stamps now shares its third-floor space and the cost of rent with Team 2 Photo Studio.

Madam Yap does not break even, but intends to keep the shop going. "I just love to come here. What would I do at home? I'm so rooted here, and most of my customers are like friends, they talk to me."

"It's like family," she says, helping a long-time customer stick a stamp and par avion sticker onto a postcard.

The customer, who is also an old friend, composes a message on the card as we speak.

Holland Road Shopping Centre, built in 1972, has seen tenants - like EMF Bookstore - come and go. In the past decade, more nail bars have sprung up, but there are still a few old-timers left, such as home decor shop Lim's and Thambi Magazine Store.

Upstairs, 96-year-old tailor Ang Kum Siong of Wellie Batik Fashions still works away at his sewing machine.

Then there is Jenny & Me Dressmaking, a humble, easy-to-miss store that opened more than 10 years ago. Seamstress Jenny Lim, 66, greets me with a "hello" that unspools into a half-hour chat about her shop and her love of more unusual outfits.