Max Zeng never expected to win University Challenge: 'I'd be pacing around trying not to vomit'

Mr Zeng says he did not do additional reading or make flashcards to prepare for University Challenge, though his teammates did. PHOTO: IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON
Updated
Published
33 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - It may come as a surprise to those who admire his cool-headed prowess on screen, but Singaporean quizzer Maximilian "Max" Zeng never expected to win any matches in British television quiz show University Challenge, let alone triumph at the finals.

"My teammates would be joking around with the opposing team in the BBC green room before we filmed each round but I'd just be pacing around near the door trying not to vomit," recalls Mr Zeng, who describes himself as a "very anxious person".

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top