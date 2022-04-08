Max Zeng never expected to win University Challenge: 'I'd be pacing around trying not to vomit'

SINGAPORE - It may come as a surprise to those who admire his cool-headed prowess on screen, but Singaporean quizzer Maximilian "Max" Zeng never expected to win any matches in British television quiz show University Challenge, let alone triumph at the finals.

"My teammates would be joking around with the opposing team in the BBC green room before we filmed each round but I'd just be pacing around near the door trying not to vomit," recalls Mr Zeng, who describes himself as a "very anxious person".