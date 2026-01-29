Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mattel released its new Masters of the Universe toy line at the Nuremberg Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, on Jan 26.

NUREMBERG, Germany – Mattel launched a new line of action figures on Jan 29 for its upcoming live-action movie Masters Of The Universe, aiming to repeat the success of its 2023 smash hit Barbie.

The toymaker has more than a dozen movies in development as it looks to reinvigorate its brands and spur demand.

Masters Of The Universe is Mattel’s second major theatrical release after Barbie, which grossed more than US$1.4 billion (S$1.77 billion) worldwide and won an Academy Award.

The toy launch builds on momentum from the new movie’s first teaser trailer, released last week, which has since racked up more than 30 million YouTube views.

Mr Roberto Stanichi, Mattel’s chief global brand officer, said there was a lot of nostalgia for a toy line that first came out in the 1980s. “So, we’ve been waiting for the right moment to bring it back in a way that really delivers on the legacy,” he said at the Nuremberg International Toy Fair in Germany.

The decision to relaunch the brand was driven by Mattel finding the right team to make the movie, led by Oscar-nominated director Travis Knight, he told Reuters.

The action figures – including He-Man, Skeletor and Evil-Lyn – will retail for about US$25 and roll out globally from April, around two months before the movie, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, hits theatres.

The cast includes Jared Leto as the villain Skeletor, as well as Idris Elba, Alison Brie and Camila Mendes. REUTERS