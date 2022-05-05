Masks off, mouths on!

SINGAPORE - They surreptitiously appeared on fashion runways early last year. First, gloss-slicked and salmon pink at Dries Van Noten, then lined in silver and gold at Ferragamo and Vivienne Westwood.

Then, at this year's Spring/Summer shows in Paris Fashion Week, the colours became bolder and more unapologetic. Swathes of crimson red or fiery orange - sometimes wet and glistening and, other times , matte.

I am talking about lipstick.

And with optional mask-wearing outdoors and social events picking up in Singapore, many women have welcomed this lipstick renaissance with their own cherry-tinted smiles.

Just ask marketing executive Stefanie Koh.

"Pandemic or not, I'm still wearing lipstick every day," she says. "But I've just become more conscious of whether I've touched up my lipstick after lunch or not."

Squirrelled away in different bags are the 27-year-old's stash of about 50 lipsticks, each costing between $30 and $60.

Her most recent purchase? Makeup Forever's Rouge Artist in a rich burgundy shade.

"I'm definitely wearing bolder colours," she says.

By now, many people would have heard of how Covid-19 challenged the "lipstick index".

Coined by American cosmetics billionaire Leonard Lauder, the economic term describes how women during a recession would still splurge on little luxuries like lipstick while forgoing more expensive items such as clothes and shoes.

But after months of plummeting sales due to mask mandates, lipstick sales are now on the rebound worldwide.