From spa days to top-notch dining, these six Marriott Bonvoy hotels prove a quick relaxing getaway is never far away – a limited-time promotion gives you one more reason to book

Whether you are craving island living, rejuvenating spa treatments, exceptional dining or handcrafted cocktails, Marriott Bonvoy has a micro-retreat for every mood.

Not every getaway needs weeks of planning or a long-haul flight. Fuelled by the rise of the “little treat” trend and a growing focus on intentional self-care, micro-retreats are proving that sometimes a night or two away is all it takes to recharge.

From wellness resets and island escapes to timeless luxury and foodie weekends, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse portfolio of Singapore hotels offers a staycation for every mood. These six properties prove that the best escapes are often the ones you can enjoy at a moment’s notice.

For an urban reset

In the heart of the South Beach precinct, JW Marriott Singapore South Beach proves you do not have to leave the city to slow down. Wellness, destination dining and moments of quiet indulgence are all just steps from your room.

Take in panoramic views of the Singapore skyline from Flow18, JW Marriott’s rooftop infinity pool. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Your reset begins at Spa by JW. Melt away tension with the 90-minute Duo Delight Ritual, combining a full-body polish with either a stress relief or ultimate aromatherapy massage, or opt for the Head-to-Toe Ritual, which includes a soothing foot soak, signature body scrub and Frankincense-infused scalp massage.

Book any full-body massage or facial and you will also enjoy complimentary access to the spa’s thermal facilities, including the sauna, steam room and jacuzzi. Before leaving, unwind in the relaxation lounge, where a zero-gravity inversion therapy chair helps relieve spinal tension with a gentle back massage.

Then, head to Flow18, the hotel’s sheltered rooftop infinity pool. Overlooking Marina Bay and the Singapore skyline from the 18th floor, it is the kind of place where a quick swim effortlessly turns into an afternoon of lounging.

Modern Cantonese classics and handcrafted dim sum await at the award-winning Madame Fan. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

As evening falls, take your pick from the hotel’s acclaimed restaurants. Savour modern Cantonese cuisine at the award-winning Madame Fan, known for its signature crispy duck and handcrafted dim sum. Craving Japanese? Akira Back serves inventive favourites such as the AB Tuna Pizza and 48-Hour Short Rib, while Beach Road Kitchen rounds off the day with one of the city’s most popular seafood buffets.

How to make your micro-retreat even more rewarding Book a minimum two-night stay at any of Marriott Bonvoy’s 19 hotels around Singapore by Dec 23, 2026 and enjoy: Daily buffet breakfast for two

One three-course dinner for two, including a drink each, at a specialty restaurant or all-day dining venue

Early check-in from 10am and late checkout until 3pm (both subject to availability)

Free dining for up to two children under 12 at all restaurants in their hotel when accompanied by a paying adult during their stay Rates are subject to availability. This promotion can be enjoyed multiple times across participating hotels until Dec 23, 2026. Offer is not valid for groups of 10 or more or in conjunction with other promotions. Visit Marriott Bonvoy for more information . View the full list of hotels.

For curious foodies and culture lovers

Just steps from Kampong Glam, Frasers House combines Peranakan-inspired design, elegant afternoon tea and exceptional dining with one of Singapore’s richest cultural precincts.

Peranakan-inspired details add warmth, character and a distinctly local charm to every stay at Frasers House. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Begin at The Lobby Lounge, where soaring ceilings and elegant interiors provide the backdrop for a refined afternoon tea. Alongside freshly baked scones and delicate pastries, you will find playful local touches, including cookies inspired by laksa (spicy coconut noodle soup), chicken rice and ondeh ondeh (glutinous rice flour balls filled with palm sugar). Pair them with creative interpretations of Singapore’s beloved teh tarik (local tea), served as both mocktails and cocktails. Return after sunset and the space transforms into a sophisticated cocktail lounge, complete with live music on selected evenings.

For dinner, reserve a table at Man Fu Yuan, winner of the Epicurean Star Awards 2025 Best Chinese Restaurant (Fine Dining). Renowned for its refined Cantonese classics, handcrafted dim sum and premium seafood, it remains one of the city’s standout dining destinations. Alternatively, enjoy buffet-style Italian fare at LUCE or authentic Japanese cuisine at Chikuyotei.

Tuck into Man Fu Yuan’s handcrafted dim sum dishes before exploring nearby Kampong Glam. PHOTOS: MARRIOTT BONVOY

The next morning, venture beyond the hotel to discover Kampong Glam on the complimentary Curated Sensory Journey, a 90- to 120-minute guided walk held every Saturday for hotel guests. Led by the Concierge team, the experience explores Kampong Glam through all five senses.

Admire the grand architecture of Parkview Square and the colourful murals of Haji Lane, savour freshly made putu piring (steamed rice flour cakes filled with molten palm sugar), pause to hear the call to prayer near Sultan Mosque, and feel the rich textures of Persian textiles that reflect the area’s trading heritage.

For slipping into island mode

Surrounded by tropical greenery on Sentosa, The Laurus brings the feeling of an overseas resort closer to home.

Surrounded by tropical greenery, The Laurus’ free-form pool invites you to embrace the slower pace of island life. Man Fu Yuan PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Ease into holiday mode beside the resort’s free-form swimming pool, where lush tropical landscaping and private cabanas create a peaceful oasis. Whether you are taking a leisurely swim, reading in the shade or simply soaking up the tranquillity, it’s the kind of place where an hour effortlessly turns into an afternoon.

Continue the reset at Bodhi Spa, the Australian wellness brand celebrated for its nature-inspired therapies and holistic wellness experiences. Alongside restorative massages and body treatments, guests can recharge with the Recovery Red Light Pod, which promotes muscle recovery, better sleep and stress relief, or unwind in the Zerobody Dry Float, a weightless floating experience paired with acoustic meditation to ease tension and encourage deep relaxation.

Unwind in the comfort of a spacious suite (left) before recharging with nature-inspired wellness treatments at Bodhi Spa. PHOTOS: MARRIOTT BONVOY

One of the greatest luxuries of staying at The Laurus is that there is no need to rush. Because you are already on Sentosa, you can explore the island at your own pace — stroll along its beaches, wander scenic nature trails or, if you are travelling with children, spend the day at Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium or Adventure Cove Waterpark.

Back at the resort, another rare luxury awaits: every room at The Laurus is a suite. Separate living areas, generous bathrooms and thoughtfully designed spaces invite you to truly settle in, whether that means lingering over breakfast, unwinding with a book or enjoying a quiet dinner in. Before you leave, round off your stay with a meal at The Laurus Table, where flavours inspired by Italy’s Amalfi Coast provide a fitting finale to your island escape.

For a taste of timeless luxury

Old-world glamour feels as relevant as ever at The St. Regis Singapore. Fresh from a year-long transformation, the hotel continues to pair timeless traditions with impeccable service and refined luxury.

The St. Regis Afternoon Tea is a timeless ritual, complete with freshly baked scones and premium teas. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

An afternoon here is best spent over The St. Regis Afternoon Tea, where seasonal sweet and savoury creations are served alongside premium teas in an elegant setting. Freshly baked scones arrive from the signature Scone Trolley with traditional clotted cream, rotating artisanal jams and the hotel’s signature fruit jam caviar pearls, while a tea sommelier recommends and brews your perfect blend.

As evening approaches, gather at the Grand Staircase for the hotel’s daily Champagne Sabrage ceremony. Held every evening at 6.30pm, this signature St. Regis ritual sees a bottle of champagne ceremoniously opened with a sabre — a theatrical tradition dating back to the days of Napoleon that marks the start of the night in unforgettable style.

Continue the celebration with a Chilli Padi Mary at The St. Regis Bar. Blending premium vodka with tomato juice, lemongrass, old ginger and fiery chilli padi, it’s Singapore’s distinctive take on the iconic St. Regis Bloody Mary.

From morning coffee to thoughtful personalised touches, St. Regis Butler Service quietly anticipates your every need. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Back upstairs, sink into one of the hotel’s beautifully refreshed guestrooms and suites, where plush furnishings, marble bathrooms and generous living spaces create an atmosphere of understated elegance.

Throughout your stay, the renowned St. Regis Butler Service quietly anticipates your every need, whether it is delivering your morning coffee or tea to your room, pressing your garments or helping you unpack and pack, so you can simply relax and savour every moment.

For a mind and body recharge

From better sleep and rejuvenating spa treatments to skyline swims, everything at The Westin Singapore is thoughtfully designed to help you slow down, recharge and return home feeling refreshed.

Relax, recharge and reset with rejuvenating spa treatments and poolside yoga at The Westin Singapore. PHOTOS: MARRIOTT BONVOY

A good night’s sleep sets the tone for the rest of your stay. The brand’s iconic Heavenly Bed 2.0, with its plush mattress, cloud-like pillows and crisp linens, is designed to deliver deeper, more restorative sleep so you wake feeling refreshed.

The next morning, start your day with a few laps in the hotel’s 35th-floor outdoor infinity pool, where panoramic views stretch across Marina Bay and Singapore’s southern waterfront. Then, continue your wellness journey at Heavenly Spa by Westin. Choose from restorative treatments such as the Original Beau’Tea Hydrating Facial or the signature Heavenly Gemstone Journey, a deeply relaxing massage and body ritual designed to ease the effects of stress, travel and fatigue. Afterwards, linger a little longer in the steam facilities before easing back into the day.

Enjoy Cook & Brew’s signature grain-fed Angus ribeye steak with your favourite tipple. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

When it is time to refuel, head to Cook & Brew on the 33rd-floor where sweeping skyline views accompany elevated gastro pub food, such as grain-fed Angus ribeye steak and Kabayaki pork rack. While the well-known Seasonal Tastes undergoes renovation, the restaurant’s beloved buffet favourites — including Chef Ooi’s Signature Penang King Prawn Hokkien Mee — are available as a special pop-up experience at Cook & Brew.

If movement is your preferred way to recharge, the WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio is fully equipped for cardio and strength training, while poolside yoga, high-intensity interval training, reformer Pilates and guided runs offer more ways to stay active. Or simply head outdoors for a walk or jog through nearby Marina Bay, Gardens by the Bay or the Southern Ridges, all just moments from the hotel.

For uncovering local gems

Trade the usual city hotspots for a weekend in Balestier, one of Singapore’s most colourful neighbourhoods. Make Aloft Singapore Novena the perfect place to start, and end, your day.

Creative cocktails and live music make W XYZ Bar the perfect place to start your staycation. PHOTOS: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Kick off your weekend at W XYZ Bar, the hotel’s lively social hub. Sip on creative cocktails, catch live music on selected evenings and settle in for a relaxed, but entertaining night with friends before heading to your rooms.

The next morning, start your day with a leisurely swim in the rooftop infinity pool overlooking the greenery of Zhongshan Park. Feeling more energetic? Head to the Re Gym, which features both indoor and outdoor fitness spaces.

When it is time to eat, you will not have to venture far. Feast on a Mediterranean-Asian buffet at the halal-certified 21 on Rajah, or savour Cantonese favourites such as roast meats and handcrafted dim sum at Yue @ Aloft.

Mediterranean and Asian flavours come together at the halal-certified 21 on Rajah. PHOTO: MARRIOTT BONVOY

Then set aside a few hours to explore Balestier itself. One of Singapore’s most underrated food and heritage districts, it is home to famous bak kut teh (pork rib soup), flaky tau sar piah (mung bean paste pastry), nostalgic coffee shops, heritage bakeries and independent cafes.

Travelling with your four-legged companion? Aloft Singapore Novena is also one of the few pet-friendly hotels in Singapore, making it easy to bring every member of the family along for the getaway.

For more information visit Marriott Bonvoy.