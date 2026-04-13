Mario Ho, son of late Macau tycoon Stanley Ho, mourns recent death of sister Maisy Ho

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In a black-and-white photo Mr Mario Ho uploaded on Instagram on April 12, he and Ms Ho are seen forming a heart shape with their hands.

Entrepreneur Mario Ho, son of late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho, is mourning his half-sister Maisy Ho, who died on April 12.

In a black-and-white photo Mr Mario Ho uploaded on Instagram on April 12, he and Ms Ho are seen forming a heart shape with their hands.

“Sister Maisy, rest in peace,” he wrote. “Always bubbly, funny, hardworking. Gone too soon, we’ll miss you. You were a real G (someone who is true to themselves).”

Mr Ho, 31, is the youngest son of Mr Stanley Ho and his fourth wife Angela Leong, 65. He is married to Chinese supermodel Ming Xi, 37, and they have a six-year-old son and four-year-old daughter.

Ms Ho, the executive director of Shun Tak Holdings whose age was listed as 58 on the company’s website, is the third daughter of Mr Stanley Ho and his second wife Lucina Laam.

Shun Tak, founded by Mr Stanley Ho, is a listed conglomerate with businesses in property, hospitality and tourism, and investment sectors.

He died in 2020 at the age of 98, while Madam Laam died in 2022 at the age of 84, according to her obituary.

Ms Ho’s death was announced on April 12 by Shun Tak Holdings, along with a statement signed by her siblings – businesswomen Pansy Ho and Daisy Ho, actress-singer Josie Ho as well as businessman Lawrence Ho.

“Our beloved sister, Maisy Ho, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2026, with her family by her side. We thank everyone for their condolences and concern, and ask for your understanding and patience during this difficult time.”

According to the Hong Kong media, Mr Stanley Ho once described Ms Maisy Ho, who joined Shun Tak in 1996, as “the daughter who could help the most”.

She graduated from Pepperdine University in California, United States, with Bachelor of Arts degrees in telecommunications and psychology.

The Hong Kong government awarded her the Bronze Bauhinia Star for outstanding long-term service in 2016 and appointed her Justice of the Peace in 2024.