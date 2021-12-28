Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You hits 1 billion streams on Spotify

LOS ANGELES - Singer Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You has hit one billion streams on Spotify and, as a reward, she got to meet Santa.

In a Christmas day post last Saturday (Dec 25), the 52-year-old star shared a series of festive photos, one of which was her posing with Santa and a plaque from Spotify. Other photos featured her two kids as well as her boyfriend, dance choreographer Bryan Tanaka, 38, with all of them in checked pyjamas.

Her 1994 song, which has since become a modern Christmas classic, also topped Billboard's Hot 100 charts for the third year running over the holidays.

The unprecedented achievement makes Carey the first artiste to have the same song at No. 1 on the chart three separate times, according to Billboard.

A Yahoo report on Dec 24 stated that she earns at least US$0.01 (S$0.014) every time the song plays, according to music data analytics firm MRC Data.

The article said she made US$1.7 million from streams of her music alone in 2019, with the figure growing to US$1.9 million last year (2020).

In a separate post, she thanked Spotify and her fans, known as Lambily, and everyone who streamed her song "to add a little bit of festivity to the season".

She added: "I truly appreciate each and every one of these one billion streams."