Mandopop star Jay Chou embarks on bid to become ‘Slam’ champion at Australian Open

SINGAPORE — Mandopop singer Jay Chou will face the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz when he makes his tennis debut at the Australian Open One Point Slam on Jan 14.

The Taiwanese star’s entry into the tennis arena was announced on the Australian Open’s official Instagram site on Jan 13.

Chou, who turns 47 on Jan 18, on his Instagram account said he will donate the A$1 million (S$863,200) prize money if he wins the “Slam”.

Writing in Mandarin, he said: “It’s a one-point game, so I could be knocked out without even touching the ball. If I could, I would choose to serve first. At least, I would then be able to touch the ball.”

He added that fans need not travel all the way to Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne since the match could end in less than a minute. Local fans, however, were welcome to cheer for him in person, he said.

Started by Tennis Australia in 2025, the One Point Slam has amateurs and pros facing off in games that last just one point. A round of scissors-paper-stone decides who serves and who receives.

Men’s world No. 1 and No. 2 players Sinner and Alcaraz as well as women’s second- and third-ranked Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are among those in the 48-strong field.

The Australian Open is the first of four Grand Slams in tennis held annually. Qualification is an ongoing process right up until the first round begins on Jan 18.

The other Grand Slams tournaments are Roland Garros or the French Open in Paris, Wimbledon in London and the US Open in New York.