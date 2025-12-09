Man who rushed at Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere kicked out of Lady Gaga concert in Australia

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Australian national Johnsen Wen is known for disrupting several international events.

SINGAPORE – The serial intruder who charged at Wicked star Ariana Grande during the movie premiere in Singapore was bounced out of a Lady Gaga concert in Australia on Dec 9 .

According to Australian magazine Blunt, Lady Gaga’s security team had proscribed a directive to venue staff that Wen would not be allowed into the concert, which was held at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium .

Wen, better known as Pyjama Man, posted on his Instagram Stories a photo of himself, with the caption reading: “Got kicked out of Lady Gaga concert! The show doesn’t start till 8pm! The early fans were booing me.”

A video posted on TikTok by user @ Hey.itsbass showed Wen, dressed in black, being escorted from the venue by security before the show had begun. Crowds can also be heard booing and cheering.

The Australian national is known for disrupting several international events, such as Katy Perry’s Sydney concert in June and the men’s 100m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

More recently, on Nov 13, the 26-year-old caused a commotion during the premiere of Wicked: For Good by charging towards Grande, who stars in the movie.

He had jumped over the barricade as cast members were walking down the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore between 7pm and 7.10pm that day .

When he reached Grande, he put his arm around her while jumping up and down. He was stopped by Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo , who forced herself between them while security guards apprehended him.

He returned a second time and tried to jump over the barricade, but was pinned down by security.

He was arrested in Temple Street around midnight on Nov 14 , and was charged the same day .

Wen was given nine days’ jail on Nov 17 , after he pleaded guilty to one charge of being a public nuisance .