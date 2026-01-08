Malaysian singer Fish Leong’s classic hit song banned in China amid capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fish Leong’s song Unfortunately Not You was banned from QQ Music.

KUALA LUMPUR - A song by Malaysian singer Fish Leong was banned in China because its title bore an unintended resemblance to recent discussions on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by US armed forces, reported China Press.

When news broke, it triggered a heated discussion on Chinese cyberspace.

Comment sections were flooded with thinly veiled remarks implying that the United States should also do the same to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“What a pity it wasn’t that person,” one netizen wrote.

These comments, however, happened to mirror the title of one of Leong’s songs, the 2005 release Unfortunately Not You.

It is believed that this is the reason the song was taken down from popular Chinese music streaming platform QQ Music.

Internet users in Taiwan were amused by the banning of Unfortunately Not You and joked that a mere song title could spark fear within the government of the People’s Republic of China.

“From now on, whenever you see a Chinese social media account, just reply with Fish Leong’s song title ‘Unfortunately Not You’,” one netizen quipped. THE STAR/ ASIAN NEWS NETWORK