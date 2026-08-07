Malaysian rapper Namewee reveals uncle died alone in Singapore flat; body found a week later

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Namewee revealed that after retiring, his uncle chose to continue living in Singapore.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian rapper and actor Namewee recently paid tribute to his uncle Ong Kwang Boon, who died alone in his flat in Singapore a few months ago at the age of 66.

In a YouTube video titled To All Unsung Heroes On SG’s National Day that was posted on Aug 5, Namewee – whose real name is Wee Meng Chee – revealed that his uncle’s body was discovered more than a week after his death.

“More than a week passed until a neighbour noticed the smell and called the police. Only then was he found,” the 43-year-old said.

Namewee said that to support his family, Ong moved from Malaysia to Singapore to work at a machinery factory after graduating from high school in 1979.

“That work went on for more than 40 years. Every month, he sent money home to support his parents and help his siblings. Like countless Malaysians striving for a living in Singapore, he worked quietly and quietly grew old.”

Namewee and his uncle had a special greeting ritual called the “forehead bump” when he was young. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NAMEWEE/YOUTUBE

Namewee revealed that after retiring, Ong chose to continue living in Singapore.

He noted that his uncle even attended one of his shows in the country in 2025.

Namewee admitted that he and Ong did not meet often, usually catching up only during Chinese New Year celebrations or other special occasions.

He said his uncle had created a special greeting ritual called the “forehead bump” when he was young.

“Although I saw him only a few times a year, every time we bumped heads, I always looked forward to it,” he said.

In closing, Namewee wished Singapore a happy 61st National Day, saying: “On behalf of my uncle, and every Malaysian who has worked and struggled in Singapore, I want to say Singapore’s greatness today belongs not only to great men, but also to every nameless hero who left their youth here.

“Uncle, your name, Ong Kwang Boon, will not be forgotten. I hope Singapore, too, will remember your contribution.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK