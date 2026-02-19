Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh immortalised with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognising her decades-long contributions to international cinema.

The 64-year-old attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Feb 18 in a striking yellow gown with understated accessories, receiving applause from her Hollywood peers, including Jon M. Chu, director of the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians and the two-part adaptation of Wicked, for her trailblazing achievements.

Taking to the stage, Yeoh reflected on her journey in the entertainment industry, saying: “The path from Malaysia to here wasn’t a straight line. There were moments that I wondered if I belonged.

“But I was fortunate to be part of stories that crossed borders and languages. Stories that reminded us how deeply connected we all are.”

She highlighted that the honour reflected the support of many people who have been part of her career, which has spanned over four decades in the film industry.

“Thank you all for surrounding me with love, for being my safe harbour and for helping me stay true to my own North Star.

“The star may carry one name, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible. I hope it also reminds someone, somewhere, that it is possible that where you begin does not define where you can go.”

The Walk of Fame recognition adds to a string of milestones in Yeoh’s career.