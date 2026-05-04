Malaysian actor Jalil Hamid dies aged 69

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Jalil Hamid began his career in the entertainment industry in the early 1980s and was known for songs such as Ayam, Raya and Makan.

Malaysian actor Jalil Hamid has passed away at his residence at around noon on May 4 . He was 69.

The news of his passing was confirmed by his daughter, Ms Afiqah Jalil, who said his passing happened while he was sleeping.

“Yes, it’s true, my father has passed away,” she told mStar, the Malay-language portal of Malaysian news outlet The Star.

“My mother went into the room to check on him and found that he had already passed.”

When asked about his illness, Afiqah shared that her father had been battling an enlarged heart condition.

His body was brought to Masjid Al Munawwarah in Shah Alam, Selangor, before he was laid to rest at the USJ 21 Muslim Cemetery after the Asr prayers.

“Our family asks everyone to pray that my father’s affairs are eased and that he is placed among the faithful,” she added.

Previously, Jalil was diagnosed with an enlarged heart after undergoing surgery around July 2022.

Due to his health condition, he experienced a drastic weight loss of 30kg and had no appetite.

In 2024, Jalil expressed gratitude that his health had gradually improved and that he was able to enjoy heavier meals again.

Jalil began his career in the entertainment industry in the early 1980s and was known for songs such as Ayam, Raya and Makan.

He also starred in several popular films, including Baginda (1997), Zombi Kampung Pisang (2007), Lelaki Harapan Dunia (2014), and Bisik Pada Langit (2017).

Throughout his career, Jalil won several awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Baginda at the 13th Malaysia Film Festival and Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for Calon Syurga at the 2016 Anugerah Skrin. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK