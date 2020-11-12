Making head-turners

TAKING SHAPE: A worker steams felt hats and another dries them (above) at the Simon and Mary hat factory in Johannesburg, South Africa, last month. The hats – fashioned with materials such as leather, felt and cactus – are crafted by hand in this family-owned business that started in 1935. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
TAKING SHAPE: A worker steams felt hats (above) and another dries them at the Simon and Mary hat factory in Johannesburg, South Africa, last month. The hats – fashioned with materials such as leather, felt and cactus – are crafted by hand in this family-owned business that started in 1935. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
IN FINE FORM: A craftsman attaches the Simon and Mary label to the finished products (above) while various colours of fez hats sit ready for distribution at the factory. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
IN FINE FORM: A craftsman attaches the Simon and Mary label to the finished products while various colours of fez hats sit ready for distribution (above) at the factory. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Published: 
1 hour ago
November 12, 2020