Major K-pop girl groups set for comeback showdown in May

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Babymonster, Nmixx, Itzy, Le Sserafim, Aespa and I.O.I are among K-pop girl groups rolling out new music in May.

SEOUL – May is shaping up to be a highly competitive month for K-pop, with leading girl groups from the industry’s four major agencies – YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment, SM Entertainment and Hybe – all returning with new releases.

Acts including Babymonster, Nmixx, Itzy, Le Sserafim, Aespa and I.O.I are set to roll out new music in quick succession, each bringing distinct concepts and strategies that have drawn global attention.

YG Entertainment

Kicking off the line-up, Babymonster will release their third extended play (EP) – Choom – on May 4. It is the group’s first release since their previous EP, We Go Up, in October 2025.

The four-track album, led by a high-energy title track, has already built anticipation as YG founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk previously foreshadowed that this would be “a new album unlike anything (Babymonster) has done before”.

According to YG, the new album is expected to showcase the group’s spectrum and musical capabilities across various genres, including hip hop and R&B, with the title track featuring dynamic beats and intense choreography.

JYP Entertainment

Nmixx will follow on May 11 with their fifth EP, Heavy Serenade, marking their first comeback in about seven months after the release of their Blue Valentine album .

According to JYP Entertainment, the new release will feature songwriting contributions from singer-songwriter Hanroro on the title track, while members Lily and Bae also took part in writing B-side tracks – Crescendo, Loud and Different Girl – signalling the members’ expanding musical involvement.

From the same agency, Itzy is set to return on May 18 with its EP, Motto, its first release in six months.

The announcement that the eight-track album will include solo songs from each member has raised expectations among fans.

The release also follows a resurgence in popularity of the group’s 2020 B-side track – That’s A No No – which recently went viral after being performed during Itzy’s Tunnel Vision world tour in Sydney.

HYBE

On May 22, Le Sserafim will release their second LP, Pureflow Pt. 1, marking their first studio album in around three years. Ahead of the release, the group is set to drop Celebration on April 24 , a track described as a tribute to the group’s growth alongside their fans.

According to Source Music, the album continues Le Sserafim’s evolving narrative – shifting from their debut message of fearless confidence to a more introspective approach that acknowledges fear as a part of growth.

This theme is reflected in the album’s tagline, “For we are not fearless, and therefore powerful”, as well as its title Pureflow – an anagram of the word “powerful” – signalling a more nuanced exploration of inner strength.

SM Entertainment

Closing out the month, Aespa are set to drop their second full-length album Lemonade on May 29, nearly two years after the 2024 debut of Armageddon.

SM Entertainment stated that Aespa, known for their signature “metallic” sound and expansive universe, will further develop both their sonic identity and storytelling through the album.

Following the release, the girl group is also set to launch a large-scale global tour in August, covering 25 cities worldwide.

Project girl group I.O.I

Adding to the crowded girl group release calendar, project girl group I.O.I will make a long-awaited return on May 19 with their third EP, I.O.I: Loop.

This marks I.O.I’s first release in about nine years.

Formed through the 2016 idol survival programme, Produce 101, the group’s reunion has drawn significant attention, particularly as it coincides with their 10th anniversary.

The comeback will be followed by a three-day concert in the South Korean capital, Seoul. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK