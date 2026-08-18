Madonna tops Taylor Swift in nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards

LOS ANGELES – Pop music veteran Madonna scored the most nominations for MTV’s Video Music Awards on Aug 18 , four decades after the Material Girl singer put the event on the cultural map with a headline-making performance.

Madonna earned 11 nominations for September’s VMA ceremony, including nods for video of the year with Confessions II – The Film and for artist of the year. That eclipsed the nine nominations for Taylor Swift, who will compete for the video of the year honour with The Fate of Ophelia from her most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Both musicians already own several VMA Moon Person trophies. Madonna claimed her first in 1986 when she was given the Video Vanguard Award for helping to pioneer the music video format. In 1987, she won best female video for Papa Don’t Preach and has hauled in 20 VMAs over her career to date.

It was her performance at the first VMAs in 1984 that created one of the show’s most iconic moments. Madonna took the stage in a wedding gown adorned with a Boy Toy belt buckle and rolled on the floor as she sang Like a Virgin, pushing the boundaries of what was considered permissible on cable television at the time.

In 2026 , she faces off with powerhouse Swift, who recently concluded the highest-grossing concert tour of all time. Swift is tied with Beyonce for the most lifetime VMA wins at 30 apiece.

Other VMA nominees this year include Ariana Grande, winner of the 2025 VMA for video of the year, and Sabrina Carpenter. Each received seven nominations.

Fans can vote online in 13 of the 2026 categories. Winners will be announced Sept 27 at a ceremony broadcast live on CBS and MTV and streamed on Paramount+. REUTERS