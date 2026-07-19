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Macron makes appearance at BTS show in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a clip of BTS performing their record-smashing hit Dynamite on Instagram.

SEOUL – French President Emmanuel Macron made an appearance at the Stade de France in Paris on July 17 to attend a BTS concert there.

He was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron on the first day of the seven-member K-pop group’s France gig as part of its Arirang world tour.

The couple’s appearance soon went viral on social media.

On J uly 18, Macron posted a 17-second clip of BTS performing one of its record-smashing hits Dynamite on his Instagram account.

The post read, “Bienvenue a Paris !” or “Welcome to Paris” in English.

During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s latest state visit to France in April, he gifted autographed CDs by South Korean pop stars including BTS to Brigitte Macron. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK