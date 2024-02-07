Lucky Dragons: Actress-model Chen Yixin is at her most confident, ready to slay after break-up

SINGAPORE – Actress-model Chen Yixin now embodies the confidence of a Dragon she never was able to muster previously.

The 23-year-old is slowly but surely stepping out of the shadows of her famous parents, veteran actress Xiang Yun, 62, and actor-turned-artist Edmund Chen, 63.

“Growing up, I was very shy and worried about living up to expectations. Am I aesthetically pleasing enough? Especially when you’re going through puberty and people see you with pimples,” Chen Yixin recalls.

“My confidence really took a hit back then because of random online comments.”

Still, she took the leap to pursue her acting dream and made her debut in Channel 8 drama While We Are Young (2017).

She landed her first lead role in Channel 5’s Teenage Textbook: The Series (2021), but it was the Netflix series Mr Midnight: Beware The Monsters (2022) that gave her the confidence boost she needed.

It was an open-call audition for the drama, an adaptation of the popular Mr Midnight kids’ horror book series (2009 to present) by James Lee, the pseudonym of Australian writer Jim Aitchison.