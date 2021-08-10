Loss of smell, or anosmia, can signal health issues apart from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - For several years, Mr Mohamed Patail relied on his wife's sense of smell when it came to buying hand creams. Then, last year, the 70-year-old consultant and trainer had surgery to remove nasal polyps. Now, he can detect scents for himself and says his favourite is lavender.

Anosmia, or the loss of the sense of smell, is often downplayed by those who have it, say ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists. Its occurrence in Covid-19 patients is now focusing attention on the condition, which may signal other health issues.