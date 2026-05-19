‘Looksmaxxing’ US influencer Clavicular gets outshone by ‘handsome’ judge during court appearance

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The internet’s best-known advocate for engineered attractiveness, Braden Peters (right) walked into a Miami courtroom and found himself face-to-face with someone who looks way better than he did: the judge, Marcus Bach-Armas (left).

American online streamer and influencer Braden Peters has for years been peddling a single idea: looking good at whatever the cost.

To his million-strong fan base who knows him better as Clavicular, he is the prophet of “looksmaxxing”.

So, for Peters, there exists no humiliation more complete than being publicly out-handsomed.

That day came on May 15, when the internet’s best-known advocate for engineered attractiveness walked into a Miami courtroom and found himself face-to-face with someone who looks way better than he did: the judge.

With his slicked-back hair, blue eyes, sharp jawline, and impressive life and career, the 42-year-old Judge Marcus Bach-Armas had “brutally mogged” – internet slang for being physically outclassed by someone standing nearby – Clavicular himself.

The moment quickly went viral and spun a slew of memes, with one post on X racking up over 410,000 views.

Summing up how the internet felt, someone wrote on X: “Sucks when Judge is hotter, smarter, more accomplished, and cooler than you.”

Another social media user said: “It’s even funnier if you consider Clav made a career out of ‘looksmaxxing’ and a judge mogged him in his own trial without even trying.”

The court hearing stemmed from a livestream filmed in the Florida Everglades in which Peters and another influencer, Andrew Morales, appeared to fire multiple rounds from an airboat at what the authorities said was an already-dead alligator.

Peters pleaded no contest to misdemeanour charges and accepted a deal that included six months of probation, 20 hours of community service, a firearm safety course and a wildlife protection class.

Judge Bach-Armas also barred the community service from being livestreamed or monetised.

Peters’ lawyer later said his client has “accepted responsibility for his conduct”, adding that no one was injured, and the alligator “was already deceased prior to the events at issue.”

Born to exiles and refugees

But hours after footage of the court hearing came out, nobody really cared about the case, the dead alligator or Clavicular.

The horde wanted to know more about the judge, and the online sleuthing only added to the internet’s fascination with him.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Judge Bach-Armas previously worked as an executive with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, where he helped oversee legal and government affairs tied to major projects, including Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix.

He has also been active in mentorship and education initiatives in Miami , according to public records. He received the City Year of Mentorship Award in 2025.

Born in Miami to a family of Cuban exiles and Holocaust refugees, he now serves in the criminal division of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. He is married to another lawyer, Ms Lara Bach, and the couple have two daughters.

“My favourite part of Judge Bach-Armas going viral,” his acquaintance wrote online, “is that people are seeing this guy is an absolute stud” while also learning about his community work and mentorship efforts.

For Peters, the moment carried a certain unavoidable irony.

He rose to prominence by promoting “looksmaxxing” – an online subculture centred on maximising physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness and cosmetic self-improvement.

Critics have accused some figures in the movement of encouraging unhealthy or extreme behaviour, including risky body modification practices.

On the other hand, the internet saw Judge Bach-Armas as someone who exuded a natural male beauty enhanced, not by sketchy cosmetics and questionable health regimens, but by a solid family life and a promising legal career.

By the weekend, edits of the judge had accumulated millions of views online.

One commenter summed up the prevailing mood with a mock-political slogan that circulated widely across X: “Well, I’ve seen enough. Marcus Bach-Armas for SCOTUS”, the Supreme Court of the United States.